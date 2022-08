I hope this is the correct place for this.

What are your opinions on supporting New Zealand small businesses?

A chap commented recently that an item he wanted to buy of me was the same price at Mighty Ape

I replied that mine worked out cheaper as it was freight-free in NZ.

I then thought who owns Mighty Ape? Turns out it's an Australian Company Kogan.

should that be used as a challenge to purchasing there or is that nieve?