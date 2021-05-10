In the last week there has been a bit of news around IT spending in healthcare:

38 million for the system to manage covid vaccination bookings 55 million to upgrade IT systems for breast screening (BSA) to enable proactive enrollment of eligible people.

The first system is based on Salesforce technology, and Orion Health complained about it quite vocally, as they originally built the National Immunization Register, and thought they could have extended it for much less (they said 1 to 3 million for the bells and whistles, and much less again to just provide the support needed for the covid vaccination program). The new ystem didn't go through a proper tender process due to covid, and one of the justifications for choosing it was the successful implementation of the IT systems for breast screening which were based on the same technology.

Which is why the second announcement is interesting, if it is so successful why are they spending so much money upgrading it? It seems a lot of money in order to be able to contact the 300,000 eligible woman who are missing out. If you had access to the data it wouldn't take long at all to build something bespoke to do this.

I totally get how it is possible to spend so much money on IT systems, but I also think it could be done much cheaper in-house, and I think it is important to spend the money in NZ rather than have it go off-shore.

Anyone have any more knowledge on what is going on here? Is the procurement process above board?