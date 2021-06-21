Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SARS-Cov2 resurgence in Southern China, Guangzhou, with shipping problems or nothing happening ?
I'll put this in Politics, to not derail positive important discussion in Covid forum, its really a bit Political.

 

We do know that shipping has problems with some reports of operations only being 30% capacity.
Its pretty hard to censor shipping schedules, and delays.

 

Another shipping crisis looms on Covid fears in southern China
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/15/china-covid-cases-causing-higher-shipping-costs-delayed-goods.html

""
“The disruptions in Shenzhen and Guangzhou are absolutely massive. Alone, they would have an unprecedented supply chain impact,” said Brian Glick, founder and CEO at supply chain integration platform Chain.io.
""

 

But is there something greater happening, well there being no free press, twitter and all that stuff how to tell ?

 

Outbreaks in South China: More lockdowns, continue to worsen/Many residents short of water and food
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99DXJuYxy0s

""
The second round of universal testing was launched in Guangzhou's priority areas on June 8. 
Guangzhou residents told overseas media that dozens of communities in Guangzhou are under lockdown. There are 11 administrative districts in Guangzhou, and strict traffic control has been imposed in each district, and all inter-provincial long-distance coach services in Guangzhou have been suspended. 
""

 

Well no way to know really, video that makes it past the great firewall would not have an evidential chain.
Some channels have a bone to pick sure, but when there is not independent media who knows

 

When Vietnam, Taiwan, or India got a surge, we had information from both their Government and independent sources 

 

Then there is also nothing happening here

 

Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is also in Guangdong province.
https://thediplomat.com/2021/06/china-says-nuclear-fuel-rods-damaged-no-radiation-leak/

 

Keep Calm and Move Along.

CCP will do whatever's within their considerable power to ringfence C-19 outbreaks.

 

If that means needing to shut down ports, they'll do it without blinking.

don't care about shipping issues, but there may be a nuclear plant leak that China doesn't want you to know about

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/14/politics/china-nuclear-reactor-leak-us-monitoring/index.html

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

