kingdragonfly

From the Sydney Morning Herald:

Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, 24-hour news channel to champion net zero emissions News Corp Australia, an influential player in Australia’s decade-long climate wars, will end its long-standing editorial hostility towards carbon reduction policies and advocate for the world’s leading economies to hit net zero emissions by 2050. The owner of some of the nation’s most-read newspapers, including the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Australian and 24-hour news channel Sky News Australia will from mid-October begin a company-wide campaign promoting the benefits of a carbon-neutral economy as world leaders prepare for a critical climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

But also:

The Morrison government has been privately briefed on News Corp plans by management, but both parties say there has been no collusion on the campaign.

That's a very odd and dubious claim - hard to see how being forewarned by media of a change in editorial bias isn't collusion, then also apparent confirmation that the media doesn't merely report on government policy and actions, but actually controls them.

Odd and dubious doesn't mean "surprising". Plenty of people believe that's been the way for decades.