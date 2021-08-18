Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Aussie PM Scott Morrison
kingdragonfly

7111 posts

Uber Geek


#289195 18-Aug-2021 18:22
This Aussie doesn't like Scott Morrison. Adult themes. NSFW

Scott Morrison is sick.

friendlyjordies

PsychoSmiley
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2762913 19-Aug-2021 11:03
friendlyjordies has also been in trouble with other AU policitians. "Go son!" is all I can say.

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2763133 19-Aug-2021 16:03
to be completely honest, i have no idea what the first guy was saying!

 

he's obviously speaking a different language!




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2764499 21-Aug-2021 18:46
This photo of Scomo:

 

Have a guess what the problem may be (apart from the obvious positioning - it's okay - if you can one-finger type using the tip of your nose, that's fine).

 



kingdragonfly

7111 posts

Uber Geek


  #2764644 22-Aug-2021 09:04
I wonder if he's OK with his laptop's backdoor?

Or if an investigation that's only for lesser people?

There's a reason why the US chose Australia for a global Police sting.

Before passing

ABC News: Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for encryption legislation to be passed by end of final sitting week

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the Coalition's new encryption legislation, helping law enforcement agencies access messages from secret apps, passed by the end of the week.

He said Parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee has had more than enough time to scrutinise the legislation, and it must now be brought on for a vote.
...
The nation's lawyers joined the criticism of the Government, arguing rushed laws were bad laws.

"It is inappropriate for any politician, let alone a Minister, to accuse anyone of putting at risk national security because they are raising legitimate concerns about the scope of legislation," Arthur Moses, president-elect of the Law Council of Australia, told the ABC.

"Allegations like that should not be thrown around like confetti in a democracy such as ours."
...
After passing

EFF: Australia’s New Anti-Encryption Law Is Unprecedented and Undermines Global Privacy

The Australian government has passed a new piece of legislation that, at its core, permits government enforcement agencies to force businesses to hand over user info and data even though it’s protected by cryptography.

If firms don't have the power to intercept encrypted data for authorities, they will be forced to create tools to allow law enforcement or government to have access to their users’ data.

Needless to say, this is unprecedented.
...

kingdragonfly

7111 posts

Uber Geek


  #2766508 25-Aug-2021 14:15
Australian man interrupts PM Morrison to say 'get off my lawn'

BBC News

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2767935 28-Aug-2021 09:31
Maybe Morrison is headed for "early departure".  When newspapers in Australia start publishing opinion piece articles like this...

 

https://www.smh.com.au/national/even-berejiklian-is-fed-up-with-the-pm-who-she-privately-regards-as-an-evil-bully-20210827-p58mde.html

 

Dutton?  I hope not - but expect probably so - the Murdoch and Ch9 empires have a consistent goal to promote right-wing populism.  

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2767965 28-Aug-2021 10:30
I can't stand the guy, one of the biggest muppet I have seen but they voted them in.




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2773291 6-Sep-2021 22:01
Law passed by the Morrison Government, in the shadow of pandemic and Afghanistan headlines:

 

 

The new warrants provide the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission with the power to:

 

     

  1.  

    Modify or delete the data of suspected offenders (data disruption warrants);

     

  2.  

    Collect intelligence on criminal networks (network activity warrants), and

     

  3.  

    Take control of a suspected offenders’ online account (account takeover warrants).

     

 

Anyone required to assist with government hacking is protected from civil liability. However, anyone who refuses to comply can face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

 

 

There's an obvious problem with that - unless of course you have 100% trust that the power granted could never be abused.

 

<Sigh>

 

TLDR : It would be  bit of a bastard if the AFP was allowed to hack your device, modify the data, then use that as evidence to prosecute you.  But you know, bad guys need to be caught.

 

https://www.natlawreview.com/article/even-hacking-field-government-surveillance-bill-passed-parliament

 

 

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2773321 7-Sep-2021 00:10
Scott Morrison secured a travel exemption to return to Sydney for Father’s Day over the weekend despite prohibitions that require anyone visiting Sydney to isolate on return to Canberra for 14 days.

The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed Mr Morrison flew on a taxpayer-funded VIP flight to Sydney on Friday afternoon and that he returned on Monday morning.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2773395 7-Sep-2021 09:24
From the Sydney Morning Herald:

 

 

Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, 24-hour news channel to champion net zero emissions

 

News Corp Australia, an influential player in Australia’s decade-long climate wars, will end its long-standing editorial hostility towards carbon reduction policies and advocate for the world’s leading economies to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

 

The owner of some of the nation’s most-read newspapers, including the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Australian and 24-hour news channel Sky News Australia will from mid-October begin a company-wide campaign promoting the benefits of a carbon-neutral economy as world leaders prepare for a critical climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

 

 

But also:

 

 

The Morrison government has been privately briefed on News Corp plans by management, but both parties say there has been no collusion on the campaign. 

 

 

That's a very odd and dubious claim - hard to see how being forewarned by media of a change in editorial bias isn't collusion, then also apparent confirmation that the media doesn't merely report on government policy and actions, but actually controls them.

 

Odd and dubious doesn't mean "surprising".  Plenty of people believe that's been the way for decades.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15571 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2773424 7-Sep-2021 10:13
Welcome to conspiracy theory land. The Alt-Crazies had it right, they just targeted the wrong evildoers. 

 

 




Jas777
838 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773433 7-Sep-2021 10:27
Fred99: Scott Morrison secured a travel exemption to return to Sydney for Father’s Day over the weekend despite prohibitions that require anyone visiting Sydney to isolate on return to Canberra for 14 days.

The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed Mr Morrison flew on a taxpayer-funded VIP flight to Sydney on Friday afternoon and that he returned on Monday morning.

 

What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.

 

I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2773446 7-Sep-2021 10:56
Jas777:

 

What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.

 

I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?

 

 

Cite for the claimed "JA exemption" please - because it's BS.  We haven't had compulsory 14 day MIQ for domestic travel, and the only quibble I can see in the media is Judith Collins arguing that JA and GR flew to Wgtn after the first case was found, but before lockdown.  And that was not to "attend a family celebration".

 

SM flew on an RAF jet return from Canberra for father's day while ordinary folks were being denied MIQ places / 14 day to visit dying family members.

 

The " parable about the surgeon"  is about what exactly?

gzt

gzt
13693 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2773447 7-Sep-2021 11:02
Seems like an entitled nob unwilling to share the pain of the nation. Forest fires, holiday in Hawaii, Covid-19, private plane. Maybe God has granted him special dispensation..

PsychoSmiley
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2773463 7-Sep-2021 11:33
Jas777:

 

What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.

 

I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?

 

 

One rule for Scotty, one rule for the others. If it was work related sure then I could understand, but it was for father's day. Do others get to ignore restrictions because of father's day? No. Scotty does what Scotty wants. The happy clapper can piss right off honestly with the stuff he pulls.

 

Like Gladys in NSW, he'll sail on through again despite his ineptitude because there isn't viable opposition.

