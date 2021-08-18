kingdragonfly

This Aussie doesn't like Scott Morrison. Adult themes. NSFW
Scott Morrison is sick.
friendlyjordies
friendlyjordies has also been in trouble with other AU policitians. "Go son!" is all I can say.
to be completely honest, i have no idea what the first guy was saying!
he's obviously speaking a different language!
This photo of Scomo:
Have a guess what the problem may be (apart from the obvious positioning - it's okay - if you can one-finger type using the tip of your nose, that's fine).
Maybe Morrison is headed for "early departure". When newspapers in Australia start publishing opinion piece articles like this...
https://www.smh.com.au/national/even-berejiklian-is-fed-up-with-the-pm-who-she-privately-regards-as-an-evil-bully-20210827-p58mde.html
Dutton? I hope not - but expect probably so - the Murdoch and Ch9 empires have a consistent goal to promote right-wing populism.
I can't stand the guy, one of the biggest muppet I have seen but they voted them in.
Law passed by the Morrison Government, in the shadow of pandemic and Afghanistan headlines:
The new warrants provide the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission with the power to:
Modify or delete the data of suspected offenders (data disruption warrants);
Collect intelligence on criminal networks (network activity warrants), and
Take control of a suspected offenders’ online account (account takeover warrants).
Anyone required to assist with government hacking is protected from civil liability. However, anyone who refuses to comply can face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
There's an obvious problem with that - unless of course you have 100% trust that the power granted could never be abused.
TLDR : It would be bit of a bastard if the AFP was allowed to hack your device, modify the data, then use that as evidence to prosecute you. But you know, bad guys need to be caught.
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/even-hacking-field-government-surveillance-bill-passed-parliament
From the Sydney Morning Herald:
Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, 24-hour news channel to champion net zero emissions
News Corp Australia, an influential player in Australia’s decade-long climate wars, will end its long-standing editorial hostility towards carbon reduction policies and advocate for the world’s leading economies to hit net zero emissions by 2050.
The owner of some of the nation’s most-read newspapers, including the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Australian and 24-hour news channel Sky News Australia will from mid-October begin a company-wide campaign promoting the benefits of a carbon-neutral economy as world leaders prepare for a critical climate summit in Glasgow later this year.
But also:
The Morrison government has been privately briefed on News Corp plans by management, but both parties say there has been no collusion on the campaign.
That's a very odd and dubious claim - hard to see how being forewarned by media of a change in editorial bias isn't collusion, then also apparent confirmation that the media doesn't merely report on government policy and actions, but actually controls them.
Odd and dubious doesn't mean "surprising". Plenty of people believe that's been the way for decades.
Welcome to conspiracy theory land. The Alt-Crazies had it right, they just targeted the wrong evildoers.
Fred99: Scott Morrison secured a travel exemption to return to Sydney for Father’s Day over the weekend despite prohibitions that require anyone visiting Sydney to isolate on return to Canberra for 14 days.
The Prime Minister’s office has confirmed Mr Morrison flew on a taxpayer-funded VIP flight to Sydney on Friday afternoon and that he returned on Monday morning.
What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.
I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?
Jas777:
What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.
I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?
Cite for the claimed "JA exemption" please - because it's BS. We haven't had compulsory 14 day MIQ for domestic travel, and the only quibble I can see in the media is Judith Collins arguing that JA and GR flew to Wgtn after the first case was found, but before lockdown. And that was not to "attend a family celebration".
SM flew on an RAF jet return from Canberra for father's day while ordinary folks were being denied MIQ places / 14 day to visit dying family members.
The " parable about the surgeon" is about what exactly?
Jas777:
What relevance has this got? JA has an exemption to travel between Auckland and Wellington when she wants.
I guess you would say the leading surgeon in Australia for the most complex operation wasn't allowed an exemption even if the person requiring it would die if not done?
One rule for Scotty, one rule for the others. If it was work related sure then I could understand, but it was for father's day. Do others get to ignore restrictions because of father's day? No. Scotty does what Scotty wants. The happy clapper can piss right off honestly with the stuff he pulls.
Like Gladys in NSW, he'll sail on through again despite his ineptitude because there isn't viable opposition.