kingdragonfly

I wonder if he's OK with his laptop's backdoor?Or if an investigation that's only for lesser people?There's a reason why the US chose Australia for a global Police sting Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the Coalition's new encryption legislation, helping law enforcement agencies access messages from secret apps, passed by the end of the week.He said Parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee has had more than enough time to scrutinise the legislation, and it must now be brought on for a vote....The nation's lawyers joined the criticism of the Government, arguing rushed laws were bad laws."It is inappropriate for any politician, let alone a Minister, to accuse anyone of putting at risk national security because they are raising legitimate concerns about the scope of legislation," Arthur Moses, president-elect of the Law Council of Australia, told the ABC."Allegations like that should not be thrown around like confetti in a democracy such as ours."...The Australian government has passed a new piece of legislation that, at its core, permits government enforcement agencies to force businesses to hand over user info and data even though it’s protected by cryptography.If firms don't have the power to intercept encrypted data for authorities, they will be forced to create tools to allow law enforcement or government to have access to their users’ data.Needless to say, this is unprecedented....