Normally I can't stand Hilary Barry. I find her smarmy and sexually uptight. But she has been using her platform to actively campaign for vaccination and as a result she has been targeted by rabid anti-vax extremists. The most craven and cowardly of them have resorted to threatening her for her stance, including a death threat. To all this she has responded with calm dignity and she has refused to back off. I think that warrants praise. She is worth a million + of those backward knuckle-dragging creeps trying to shut her down, who are too dumb even to spell her name right. D'oh I don't like what you say so I don't want other people to hear it. D'oh I can't get you silenced so I will threaten to kill you. D'oh I'm dumb as a door but at least I'm free to get sick and die and infect others.

I wish these aggressive morons could just be bulldozed into a pit and left to marinate.