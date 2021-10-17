Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Hilary Barry appreciation thread
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15334 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290048 17-Oct-2021 15:40
Normally I can't stand Hilary Barry. I find her smarmy and sexually uptight. But she has been using her platform to actively campaign for vaccination and as a result she has been targeted by rabid anti-vax extremists. The most craven and cowardly of them have resorted to threatening her for her stance, including a death threat. To all this she has responded with calm dignity and she has refused to back off. I think that warrants praise. She is worth a million + of those backward knuckle-dragging creeps trying to shut her down, who are too dumb even to spell her name right. D'oh I don't like what you say so I don't want other people to hear it. D'oh I can't get you silenced so I will threaten to kill you. D'oh I'm dumb as a door but at least I'm free to get sick and die and infect others.

 

I wish these aggressive morons could just be bulldozed into a pit and left to marinate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

linw
2479 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2796825 17-Oct-2021 19:27
Well said.

networkn
27148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817029 22-Nov-2021 13:17
I am actually fairly surprised to see the OP's opinion of HB pretty much mirrors mine. I also find her superior and snobby and she is actually somewhat worse in person, but her take down of Antivaxxers has been very amusing. 

gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#2817038 22-Nov-2021 13:29
Rikkitic: Normally I can't stand Hilary Barry. I find her smarmy and sexually uptight.

The first part, ok that's your opinion. The second part I'm having some trouble understanding how you reached that conclusion and how it might even be relevant. Did Barry reject you on Tinder one time?



networkn
27148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817055 22-Nov-2021 13:33
gzt:
Rikkitic: Normally I can't stand Hilary Barry. I find her smarmy and sexually uptight.

The first part, ok that's your opinion. The second part I'm having some trouble understanding how you reached that conclusion and how it might even be relevant. Did Barry reject you on Tinder one time?

 

She pretty much single handledly ruined Kim and Corbett in the mornings on MoreFM, her tut-tutting over every single thing that wasn't 100% entirely above board. Took the entire comedy out of the show.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15334 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817056 22-Nov-2021 13:36
gzt:
Rikkitic: Normally I can't stand Hilary Barry. I find her smarmy and sexually uptight.

The first part, ok that's your opinion. The second part I'm having some trouble understanding how you reached that conclusion and how it might even be relevant. Did Barry reject you on Tinder one time?

 

Have you ever actually watched her? I have seen sex come up in different very mild contexts and every time it is even mentioned she gets so flustered she starts gabbling and ends up squawking about the children who might be watching. She tries to put on progressive airs but she is as repressed as a catholic nun.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15334 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817058 22-Nov-2021 13:40
networkn:

 

She pretty much single handledly ruined Kim and Corbett in the mornings on MoreFM, her tut-tutting over every single thing that wasn't 100% entirely above board. Took the entire comedy out of the show.

 

 

Yes. That captures it exactly. Her tut-tutting. She is probably the most repressed person on television. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817238 22-Nov-2021 18:50
Rikkitic: Have you ever actually watched her?

Very little. I'm rarely a broadcast consumer. I'm more familiar with Barry from Stuff articles and social media post notifications. People complaining about Barry's clothing choices was a recurring theme for a while.



gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817247 22-Nov-2021 19:11
networkn: She pretty much single handledly ruined Kim and Corbett in the mornings on MoreFM, her tut-tutting over every single thing that wasn't 100% entirely above board. Took the entire comedy out of the show.

This is a common format. No doubt it increased the show's female audience rating figures as it was designed to do.

gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817250 22-Nov-2021 19:21
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15334 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817454 23-Nov-2021 09:24
Just to return to the topic, I suppose it was inevitable that this would turn into a Barry bashing thread, but I was sincere in wanting to credit her for her vaccination stance. Whatever her other qualities, she has done well here and used her public prominence in a worthwhile way.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818030 23-Nov-2021 18:35
I can't think of anything to say about this. I'll let Barry do the talking:

networkn
27148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821062 29-Nov-2021 14:31
gzt:
networkn: She pretty much single handledly ruined Kim and Corbett in the mornings on MoreFM, her tut-tutting over every single thing that wasn't 100% entirely above board. Took the entire comedy out of the show.

This is a common format. No doubt it increased the show's female audience rating figures as it was designed to do.

 

Not really sure your point? It still ruined what was a very funny and enjoyable slightly irreverent morning show, and her 'contribution' was to tut tut the comedy right out of existence. If this is your thing, that's fine, but I wasn't happy since it was a formula that worked for me. Her 'contribution to be funny' was/is anything but.

 

I admire her public support of the vaccination program and her take downs of the anti vaxxers.

GV27
4151 posts

Uber Geek


  #2822846 2-Dec-2021 06:37
Hillary Barry wouldn't be my go-to but I find a large part of the things I think I don't like about her or Seven Sharp is probably explained by editorial control rather than her personally.

 

And I think we need to support people who are using their profile to promote something for the greater good like vaccination when there are so many 'influencers' out there who are cowering behind 'personal choice' like it's some sort of principled stand during a global pandemic.

