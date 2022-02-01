Gurezaemon:

MikeB4: My take is yet again Europe and the US are putting world at risk of destruction playing mindless stupid games. Russia and the US are empires in decline with leaders doing childish puffery to appear strong. It's pathetic.

Can't really fault the US much on this occasion though. It's hardly Joe Biden's fault that Ukraine doesn't want to be under Russia's thumb. Would you want to be?

If anything, they should've been more on the ball in 2014 but to be fair I don't think there is any good answer to Putin wanting to play the alpha gorilla. Clearly, wagging fingers over Crimea wasn't enough, but at the same time a hot war to defend Ukraine could spiral out of control so very easily. Queue The Hunt For Red October quotes etc. They might have some luck squeezing the oligarchs with sanctions. Basically make it impossible for any of them to leave or own anything outside Russia, and make all their toys 10x more expensive to get hold of inside Russia. But make it known that the sanctions can be relieved if only Russia stops this rash course of action. Even Putin will need eyes in the back of his head if the entire ex-KGB cum Russian Mafia decide it's time for him to be retired.

What might really tip the balance between "just" defending Ukraine and a global war will be if China decides to take advantage of the chaos of a Russian invasion and invade Taiwan. I don't think that's on the cards right now - if it was, there would be a massive troop build-up which would be as breathlessly reported as Ukraine is - but if the West allows or fails to prevent Ukraine to fall then Xi may decide to chance his arm.

Russian gas supplies are important to Europe. TSMC is critical to the world and the Americans will neither want to lose cheap access to that capacity nor give up its secrets to China so they can duplicate and leapfrog it. They might let Ukraine go if it proves expensive, but they won't let China have Taiwan.