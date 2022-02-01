Gurezaemon:

Given the increasing rumblings in eastern Europe, what are everyone's thoughts about the future of this troubled region?
Up until earlier this afternoon, I was firmly in the camp of "Russia trying to boss around its historical whipping boy" but after reading this from Nation of Change, I'm a little more inclined to wonder what on earth NATO is playing at, breaking the "1990 U.S. promise that NATO would never be expanded into the former communist states of Eastern Europe."
I don't doubt Russia is feeling hemmed in, but I don't know if there is any realistic diplomatic way out of this.