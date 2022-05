Gurezaemon: In an ideal world, sure. But putting the shoe on the other foot. Just imagine Russia pouring billions in arms into a belligerent Mexico that wants to side with Russia. Do you think the US would just sit there and go "Yeh, sure. It's none of our business"?

Ah, welcome to the world of false equivalences. Alright, let's bust this demagogy wide open.

1) Explain how Ukraine is "belligerent". Provide examples of Ukraine threatening to attack Russia, cut off Russia's supplies, flood Russia with illegal migrants, occupy neighbouring Russian regions. Anything that justifies the words "belligerent" except for refusing to dance to Putin's tune.

2) Elaborate which western nation stores its nuclear arsenal in Ukraine

3) Remind us when US armed forces attacked Cuba in the wake of the Cuban missile crisis

4) Explain the "billions" in armament that have been provided to impoverished Ukraine prior to Russia's military build-up on its borders.

Now, let's talk facts:

1) To Putin's ire Ukrainians have overthrown Putin's puppet government of Yanukovich. Putin cannot allow the existence of a large independent democratic state in place of a puppet state that he used to fully control.

2) Russia has invaded and illegally occupied the Crimean Peninsula belonging to Ukraine. Why and how it came to belong to Ukraine 60 or so years ago is irrelevant - it was part of Ukraine as defined by internationally recognised borders.

3) Russian nationalist militias, supported by Chechen mercenaries, all armed and trained by Russia, occupied the coal-rich Donetsk basin, effectively stripping Ukraine of its only natural resource

4) In the process, said Russian militias shot down flight MH17 having mistaken it for a Ukrainian military jet.

Finally, let's talk real politik

Following a total mishandling of the Covid pandemic Putin's popularity has tanked. Most Russians love them some Putin, but by now even some of the more hardcore supporters are getting fed up. Additionally, economic sanctions are impacting the oligarchy and he is at a real risk of an overthrow by his own clique. It's a bit of a powder keg situation, and one of his oligarch "allies" can easily fund a match. Putin is desperate to shore things up, including comically bestowing the title of "Hero of Labour" (formerly in the USSR - Hero of the Socialist Labour) on his best mate Aleksei Miller, chairman of GazProm.

He sees what happened in Kazakhstan and he knows something similar could easily happen in Russia. So he needs an enemy for Russians to unite against. And he needs the military busy and away from Moscow. Because as all dictators know - if you lose the support of the military, you're dead. Hence - Ukraine.