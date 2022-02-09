kingdragonfly

You'll need to update me on the rules.

Only black Americans can use the N word ? Why is that ? They have normalized its use .

So, if its OK & normalized usage by one race, why cant another race use it.

OK, its asking for trouble . He's stupid to do it.

What about other 'words'

Im sure Whites take offence at the term 'cracker' . So why is that OK.

What about all the 'jokes' about US southerners marrying sisters or cousins. Thats OK.



I take offense at Dorklander & jafa . Why is that OK .

ALL MEN ARE RAPISTS . Why was that OK to say .

The Rogan clip , so easy to take things out of context , showing just the word & not how & why it was used.

Its just a word. Its in the dictionary . Saying a word doesnt make you evil or racist .



Mike Tyson summed it up nicely , when asked about that word ...

"only a n... uses that word"