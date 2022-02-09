Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Joe Rogan N-word montage triggers another apology
kingdragonfly

7150 posts

Uber Geek


#293718 9-Feb-2022 19:00
Warning the Joe Rogan video has offensive language, obviously.

Trevor Noah is known for being upbeat, insensitive to insults.

Besides spreading COVID misinformation, Joe Rogan is making Rosanne look good by comparison. At least Rosanne's was one-off and she blamed it on sleeping pills.

("O.G." means "original gangster". Used in the 90's for real gang affiliated criminals, but also can mean old-school thugs, from 1920's onward.

"Proud Boys" are an American far-right, neo-fascist, and exclusively male organization that promotes and engages in political violence in the United States )

Joe Rogan N-Word Montage Triggers Another Apology

The Daily Show


 1 | 2
kingdragonfly

7150 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864585 10-Feb-2022 11:06
Trump tells Rogan to stop apologizing.

Fortune: Donald Trump’s opinions, Joe Rogan’s racial slurs, and Neil Young’s activism: Here’s the latest in the wild Spotify saga

For much of the first year after Spotify spent $100 million for the rights to host “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the controversial podcast host went mostly unchecked in the guests he invited.

That changed last month, after a group of more than 260 doctors, academics, and scientists signed an open letter urging Spotify to do more about what they say is several instances of coronavirus vaccine misinformation Rogan shared on the podcast, which has more than 11 million daily listeners.

Neil Young reportedly read that letter, and subsequently wrote his own letter to his management team and record label with an ultimatum: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”
...
Not long after Young made his ultimatum, Joni Mitchell and a slew of other major artists joined Young in pulling their music from Spotify to protest what they say is Rogan’s consistent spreading of COVID vaccine misinformation.
...
As a result, Spotify announced it was adding an advisory to all podcasts that discuss the COVID pandemic. In the first of two apology videos posted to Instagram, Rogan pledged to invite guests who promote vaccines as often he does those who are skeptical.
...
Other musicians have since joined in on Young’s calls to boycott Spotify, and are asking users to support other platforms that pay artists more per stream, like Apple Music or TIDAL. Spotify reportedly pays artists an average of $.0038 per stream.
...
Rogan’s next Instagram apology came just over a week later, this time after his repeated use of the N-word in past podcasts was uncovered and a story in which he compared entering a predominantly Black neighborhood to the movie Planet of the Apes went viral on Twitter.
...
Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the saga Monday night and offered his advice for how Rogan should deal with the criticism he’s received.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a news release from his Save America PAC. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.”

That same day, Rogan received support from another prominent source of right-wing content online. Rumble, the Trump-affiliated video platform site, publicly offered to host Rogan’s podcast and match Spotify’s $100 million deal, though there’s been no indication that Rogan would end his deal with Spotify.

kingdragonfly

7150 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864589 10-Feb-2022 11:11
Spotify CEO says he does "not believe silencing Joe is the answer”. He meant to add "while they are making money". I fixed that.

Fortune: Spotify CEO apologizes for Joe Rogan’s use of racial slur but says ‘canceling’ the podcast host isn’t a solution

[The Spotify CEO] Ek told staff that he “[does] not believe silencing Joe is the answer.”

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,”

“Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”
...

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2868954 15-Feb-2022 16:48
You'll need to update me on the rules.
Only black Americans can use the N word ? Why is that ? They have normalized its use .
So, if its OK & normalized usage by one race, why cant another race use it.

 

OK, its asking for trouble . He's stupid to do it.
What about other 'words'
Im sure Whites take offence at the term 'cracker' . So why is that OK.
What about all the 'jokes' about US southerners marrying sisters or cousins. Thats OK.

I take offense at Dorklander & jafa . Why is that OK .
ALL MEN ARE RAPISTS . Why was that OK to say .

 

The Rogan clip , so easy to take things out of context , showing just the word & not how & why it was used.
Its just a word. Its in the dictionary . Saying a word doesnt make you evil or racist .

Mike Tyson summed it up nicely , when asked about that word ...
"only a n... uses that word"

 

 



gzt

gzt
13723 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869005 15-Feb-2022 17:33
You're asking a lot of questions. The answers are very simple. Rogan recognized his use of the word was offensive and has apologized. Subsequently all the identified episodes were removed. Either the episodes were removed because they violated Spotify policies or the episodes did not and were removed by Rogan.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869022 15-Feb-2022 18:36
1101:
So, if its OK & normalized usage by one race, why cant another race use it.

 

 

This is a fake argument based on faulty reasoning. Other races were not forcibly taken from their homes, turned into property, treated worse than livestock, bought and sold and raped and tortured for the amusement of their 'owners', and systematically abused, segregated and treated as inferior beings for decades even after they were no longer formally owned by others. White people have not earned the right to call black people anything other than human beings.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869057 15-Feb-2022 19:48
Context is everything, and this montage shows none.

If he’s using the word in a derogatory manner that’s one thing, but for all we know those clips are snippets of perfectly reasonable discussions about that word’s use in in society, or relaying a story of an actual event.

Without the context how could anyone make a judgement either way?

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869112 15-Feb-2022 20:06
Rikkitic:
Other races were not forcibly taken from their homes, turned into property, treated worse than livestock, bought and sold and raped and tortured for the amusement of their 'owners'….


Actually, they were. Nearly every culture going back thousands of years have had slaves or been enslaved. Not condoning it, but slavery pre-dates the USA by a very long time.

Rikkitic:
…and systematically abused, segregated and treated as inferior beings for decades even after they were no longer formally owned by others. White people have not earned the right to call black people anything other than human beings.


 



The racism that developed in the US and continued after slavery ended is certainly very real though. And while the use of that word in a derogatory fashion is totally unacceptable, I object to the implication that all white people are racist, or that people are somehow responsible for the sins of their ancestors.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869117 15-Feb-2022 20:32
Paul1977:

 

The racism that developed in the US and continued after slavery ended is certainly very real though. And while the use of that word in a derogatory fashion is totally unacceptable, I object to the implication that all white people are racist, or that people are somehow responsible for the sins of their ancestors.

 

Your points are facile. The slavery practised 2,000 years ago cannot be compared to recent examples. Apart from that I am not suggesting that all white people are racist, just those who use racist language.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

gzt

gzt
13723 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869210 15-Feb-2022 21:58
Paul1977: If he’s using the word in a derogatory manner that’s one thing, but for all we know those clips are snippets of perfectly reasonable discussions about that word’s use in in society, or relaying a story of an actual event.

Rogan has accepted his use of the word offended. Perhaps you should too.

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869250 15-Feb-2022 22:29
gzt: Rogan has accepted his use of the word offended. Perhaps you should too.


I’m not saying no-one was offended, and while Rogan did apologise for offence caused, he also said the clips were out of context and that he never used the term in a racist manner. That should be the end of it, but people are still calling for him to be removed from Spotify as racist. He would certainly have been smarter to say “the N-word” in discussion about the term rather than using the actual word, but my point was simply that out of context you couldn’t reasonably jump to racism.

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869257 15-Feb-2022 22:51
Rikkitic:


Your points are facile. The slavery practised 2,000 years ago cannot be compared to recent examples. Apart from that I am not suggesting that all white people are racist, just those who use racist language.


 



I’m talking about slavery that was practised throughout the world right up to and including when there was slavery in the United States, not just thousands of years ago. None of it excuses the practice of slavery in the US, but to suggest that black people were the only ones forced into slavery during that time is historically incorrect, and saying that white people were the only ones that did it is also historically incorrect. You can make a perfectly valid argument about racism in the US (or elsewhere) without being historically inaccurate.

And when you say things like “white people haven’t earned the right” to do this or that, you’re categorising white people as all the same. I inferred you meant racist, but if not then I stand corrected.

I don’t think anyone should use derogatory racial slurs against anyone, but I do think it’s an interesting phenomenon that it’s unacceptable for any non black person to say the actual word even in a in a non-racist context. E.g. can a white linguistics professor use it in a discussion about racial slurs, or would that be racist? That’s a serious question.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869285 15-Feb-2022 23:44
Paul1977:

I’m talking about slavery that was practised throughout the world right up to and including when there was slavery in the United States, not just thousands of years ago. None of it excuses the practice of slavery in the US, but to suggest that black people were the only ones forced into slavery during that time is historically incorrect, and saying that white people were the only ones that did it is also historically incorrect. You can make a perfectly valid argument about racism in the US (or elsewhere) without being historically inaccurate.

And when you say things like “white people haven’t earned the right” to do this or that, you’re categorising white people as all the same. I inferred you meant racist, but if not then I stand corrected.

I don’t think anyone should use derogatory racial slurs against anyone, but I do think it’s an interesting phenomenon that it’s unacceptable for any non black person to say the actual word even in a in a non-racist context. E.g. can a white linguistics professor use it in a discussion about racial slurs, or would that be racist? That’s a serious question.

 

A problem with discussions of complex issues in a forum like this is that it doesn't lend itself to nuance and detail. A 33-page treatise on this issue doesn't really fit here, so not every aspect receives the attention it deserves. Arguments are necessarily truncated and simplified. My main points are that slavery in the USA is not like slavery elsewhere, either historical or contemporary, and the way in which it occurred affects the way language about it is used today. Even today, growing up black in America is not like growing up white and not like growing up other colours. People who have not shared that experience are not really qualified to use charged language to comment on it. Southpark did an excellent episode on this that explains it very well. It is entitled 'Apologies to Jesse Jackson'. I recommend it to anyone who doesn't understand why casual use of the 'N' word is offensive to black people.

 

  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869386 16-Feb-2022 09:13
Rikkitic:

 

A problem with discussions of complex issues in a forum like this is that it doesn't lend itself to nuance and detail. A 33-page treatise on this issue doesn't really fit here, so not every aspect receives the attention it deserves. Arguments are necessarily truncated and simplified. My main points are that slavery in the USA is not like slavery elsewhere, either historical or contemporary, and the way in which it occurred affects the way language about it is used today. Even today, growing up black in America is not like growing up white and not like growing up other colours. People who have not shared that experience are not really qualified to use charged language to comment on it. Southpark did an excellent episode on this that explains it very well. It is entitled 'Apologies to Jesse Jackson'. I recommend it to anyone who doesn't understand why casual use of the 'N' word is offensive to black people.

 

 

Agreed, but people (including both of us) need to be wary of oversimplification especially when it's in support of an argument we're making. When people use half-truths or oversimplifications to help support an argument it runs the risk on delegitimizing the entire argument.

 

Certainly slavery in the US was different, mainly due to the fact the slaves and slave owners looked so different which (presumably) made it easier for slave owners to dehumanize them. But I'd argue the biggest difference to slavery in other countries is what happened after slavery ended, because those same physical difference made it easy to differentiate a former slave (or descendent) and blame them for various perceived problems.

 

I'll watch that episode, because I'll admit I don't understand why the 'N' word when used in a non-racist context is offensive - specifically when used in a discussion about the word itself.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2869639 16-Feb-2022 14:04
Paul1977:

 

I'll watch that episode, because I'll admit I don't understand why the 'N' word when used in a non-racist context is offensive - specifically when used in a discussion about the word itself.

 

 

You might be interested in this analysis, which explains the episode quite well. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

jarledb
Webhead
2847 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870526 17-Feb-2022 18:18
Paul1977:

 

I'll watch that episode, because I'll admit I don't understand why the 'N' word when used in a non-racist context is offensive - specifically when used in a discussion about the word itself.

 

 

Here is a good explenation

 

 

 

 1 | 2
