This subject has taken several threads off topic. Rant here instead!! I'll start..



The Texas governor says 18 year olds can by a rifle for a century and a half. No need to change. He didn't mention if Gatling guns were for sale in those days. On the plus side he's proposed legislation to provide free medical care for the victims. That's nice of him.



Meantime sheriffs have arrested several other school kids with credible plans and means to exercise the 2nd amendment.



Other solutions proposed include arming teachers and fortifying schools. Ironically the swat team had to ask for a key to the classroom. Steel door, they could not enter. Before that, local cops waited outside for 40 minutes waiting for the swat team.



Is this crazy?