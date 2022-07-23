Means testing super.

Too many high income, high asset people are receiving a state benefit which could be spent elsewhere. I work with a number of 65+ people that hare on 6 figures with multiple houses and are drawing full pensions. This is only going to get more unaffordable

Reducing working for families and the accommodation supplement.

It seems mad that people that are in full time work on average salaries are receiving a benefit. Phase it out while bringing in a tax free threshold.

Increase salaries of public servants

Nurses, teachers, fire fighters, doc workers.

Increase public transport usage.

Make public transport a core part of Waka Kotahi's role. Get on with light rail in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, stagger projects so that construction can move from project to project and achieve economies of scale.

Build, develop and fix our health system.

Our hospitals are falling down. A&E visits can take several hours to be seen. Address obesity, ban smoking and the focus on reducing the harms of alcohol.

Address antisocial behaviour.

illegal parking, loudspeakers, noisy cars/motorbikes, littering, graffiti, red light running, cellphones while driving. Make these behaviours unacceptable again, have police be seen and be seen doing things.

Remove tax on fresh foods

Have always been against this one but with the cost of food, I feel it just needs to be done. Could be made cost neutral by increasing taxes on foods that aren't healthy.

Buy back unsustainable land.

Create a fund of say $200 million a year to buy back land that is not sustainable/could have recreational use and put back into DoC estate to be reforested, tracks put in and huts.

Pest control

Double down on pest control. 1080 as far as the eye can see. Predator proof fences where appropriate. Greatly increase DoCs funding