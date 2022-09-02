GORBATCHEV RIP: THE BEST LEADER RUSSIA HAD...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_lfH4iuxUc



A quick 12min from a Russian in Russia so within limits of what's safe to say.

It's something to note that under present conditions in Russia being candid with comments is dangerous.

Being too close to a window, tea with friends, changing your underwear, testing out that new perfume can be deadly.



Did he die with a broken heart watching the current disaster ?

Gorbachev kept an office dominated by a giant portrait of his late wife Raisa whose father was from Ukraine. He did speak Ukrainian.

Gorbachev died shocked and bewildered by Ukraine conflict

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/gorbachev-died-shocked-bewildered-by-ukraine-conflict-interpreter-2022-09-01/

Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62756196

Putin described as a disaster the loss of East Germany etc.

One can only guess at what Putin was thinking upon his visit to 'pay respects'.

Gorbatchev will have critics, the enemy of good is often only accepting perfection.

You can pull quotes from interviews that go completely around the map.

He has expressed regret at not moving faster.

I expect.

It gave KGB and old USSR power structures time to steal the future.

Though you can also find soundbites about NATO and EU the old enemies not helping too.

So plenty to feed argument.