Thought the following were quite interesting in The Guardian -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/21/us-un-living-standards-sustainable-development-goals

and

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/21/new-zealands-world-beating-jump-in-wealth-down-to-rise-of-landed-gentry-says-economist

The US and income inequality...does income inequality mean it 'should be classed as a poor country with some very rich people'. Is NZ heading the same same direction ?

Just a bit of light reading...