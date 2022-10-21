Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Batman

Mad Scientist
28190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#301996 21-Oct-2022 07:20
only 44 days




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
28190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2985696 21-Oct-2022 07:27
calls for GE for an elected govt with mandate




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Dingbatt
5973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2985698 21-Oct-2022 07:32
Politics?




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Batman

Mad Scientist
28190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2985699 21-Oct-2022 07:34
no inflammatory posts so not yet

 

at the moment's it's News




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74571 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2985710 21-Oct-2022 08:18
Moving to Politics.




