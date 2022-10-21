only 44 days
calls for GE for an elected govt with mandate
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Politics?
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
no inflammatory posts so not yet
at the moment's it's News
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Moving to Politics.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure