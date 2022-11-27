Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsiPhone factory a modern day Battleship Potemkin ? Protest all over China.
ezbee

1264 posts

Uber Geek


#302497 27-Nov-2022 20:08
Send private message

The battle of Foxconn part 2


China Covid: Angry protests at giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-63725812


Another Spark, 
China Xinjiang: Urumqi rocked by Covid lockdown protests after deadly fire
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-63766125


Covid protests widen in China after Urumqi fire
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-63771109


Once you hear people burning to death begging for doors to be unblocked.
Fire truck uselessly spraying water that does not touch the building as it can't get close.
Then officials say it was all residents fault.


This is on top of the utter brutality the system has unleashed upon people


Will the CCP survive the mass protests caused by its Zero-COVID policy?
Lei's Real Talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDTdQdZ88q4


EMERGENCY - China Has Erupted - REVOLUTION!!!
The China Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPRDLqggwQU


With all the CCTV, and Phone ID to travel measures and it's going to be brutal retribution.
The guy with the speech, ending with 
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death, 
There have been chants for Xi and the Party to step down, the 6.5% will probably react badly.

Create new topic
quickymart
9516 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3002269 27-Nov-2022 22:07
Send private message quote this post

OMG, reading that reminded me of this (from Silicon Valley):

 

 

I hope this doesn't go the same way!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 