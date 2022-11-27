The battle of Foxconn part 2
China Covid: Angry protests at giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou
Another Spark,
China Xinjiang: Urumqi rocked by Covid lockdown protests after deadly fire
Covid protests widen in China after Urumqi fire
Once you hear people burning to death begging for doors to be unblocked.
Fire truck uselessly spraying water that does not touch the building as it can't get close.
Then officials say it was all residents fault.
This is on top of the utter brutality the system has unleashed upon people
Will the CCP survive the mass protests caused by its Zero-COVID policy?
Lei's Real Talk
EMERGENCY - China Has Erupted - REVOLUTION!!!
The China Show
With all the CCTV, and Phone ID to travel measures and it's going to be brutal retribution.
The guy with the speech, ending with
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,
There have been chants for Xi and the Party to step down, the 6.5% will probably react badly.