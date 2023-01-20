Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsPolitical deplorables thread
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#303164 20-Jan-2023 11:54
There is not a specific thread for political deplorables, so everything of that nature kind of gets dumped in the Trump tip. But I think these cretins deserve their own special place of dishonour.

 

Cretin number 1 is, of course, Republican Congresscreep George Santos, or whatever he calls himself at any given moment. Of course his lies and fraud and dishonesty have been well-documented, but according to American media reports, he has managed to find a new low that is particularly offensive even by his subzero standards. 

 

The story is that a disabled homeless American military veteran could not afford essential treatment for the beloved service dog he had been gifted, but was referred to a supposed animal charity being operated by Santos under a different name. Santos ran with the story, raised $3000 for the dog on GoFundMe, then ran with the money. After repeated fruitless attempts to get the money from him, the vet was forced to beg in the streets to raise enough to have the dog put out of its misery.

 

Of course Santos denies the story. Maybe it isn't true, in spite of the witnesses, but on the basis of Santos' record, I rather suspect it is. 

 

In other words, a member of the US House of Representatives stole money from a dying dog! How low can you go?

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75049 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3024738 20-Jan-2023 11:56
I wouldn't call them "subhumans" but rather deplorables.

 

This word defines them clearly, without other connotations.




Rikkitic

Awrrr
16148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3024741 20-Jan-2023 12:04
Done. Sorry. I am actually pretty angry about that dog.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

