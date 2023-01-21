Live: Chris Hipkins to become PM, only nominee for Labour leadership | Stuff.co.nz
Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister, after being confirmed as the only nominee for the Labour Party leadership. Barring any last minute caucus shifts, he will be endorsed and confirmed by the Labour Party caucus in Wellington on Sunday.
“The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader,” Labour Party chief whip Duncan Webb said in a statement.
It comes after Stuff revealed on Saturday morning a deal was struck for caucus to get behind him as a consensus candidate and put him into the top job uncontested following two days of MPs hitting the phones.
If the two-thirds of the caucus did not reach agreement on the new leader, it would have gone out to Labour’s electoral college made of caucus, party members and affiliated unions. The caucus was keen to avoid that scenario.