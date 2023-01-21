Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsChris Hipkins, New Zealand Prime Minister 2023
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75059 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#303171 21-Jan-2023 10:35
Send private message quote this post

Live: Chris Hipkins to become PM, only nominee for Labour leadership | Stuff.co.nz

 

 

Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister, after being confirmed as the only nominee for the Labour Party leadership. Barring any last minute caucus shifts, he will be endorsed and confirmed by the Labour Party caucus in Wellington on Sunday.

 

“The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader,” Labour Party chief whip Duncan Webb said in a statement.

 

It comes after Stuff revealed on Saturday morning a deal was struck for caucus to get behind him as a consensus candidate and put him into the top job uncontested following two days of MPs hitting the phones.

 

If the two-thirds of the caucus did not reach agreement on the new leader, it would have gone out to Labour’s electoral college made of caucus, party members and affiliated unions. The caucus was keen to avoid that scenario.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
quickymart
9783 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3025062 21-Jan-2023 10:46
Send private message quote this post

At least they're united behind him, avoiding all the bs that National have gone through over their last few leadership changes.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.

DS9

DS9
324 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3025066 21-Jan-2023 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Is this the same Chris Hipkins who constantly mislead (allegedly) NZ from the 'podium of truth' about a pregnant NZ journalist?...

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2022/06/covid-19-chris-hipkins-apologises-over-stoush-with-pregnant-kiwi-journalist-charlotte-bellis.html 




I aim to misbehave.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75059 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025068 21-Jan-2023 11:01
Send private message quote this post

And he apologised. So not sure what's the story here. Not like he doubled down and denied everything.

 

From the article you linked:

 

 

Hipkins said he'd since been made aware both those comments weren't accurate.

 

"On March 15, I wrote to Ms Bellis apologising for the errors in my comments and the inclusion of personal information in the statement and for the subsequent distress it caused her."

 

Speaking to the media later on Wednesday morning, Hipkins said he regretted "some things got lost in translation".

 

"My apology, in that sense, is a very genuine one," he said.

 

But Hipkins said, as a whole, MIQ was "absolutely justified".

 

"It's the reason we were able to go as long as we did without having COVID-19 in the community. It's also the reason why... people managed to have a summer break and were able to have that opportunity to get their boosters before Omicron arrived.

 

"As a result, we haven't seen the degree of hospitalisation, and so-on, that other countries have experienced when they had Omicron in their communities."

 

Bellis, who received international attention for her reporting of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, said she welcomed Hipkins' apology.

 

"The inaccurate information the minister released to the media caused widespread confusion amongst the public and resulted in unwarranted verbal abuse towards myself and my partner Jim.

 

"We stand by our decision to speak out about our experience with MIQ to shine a light on a system that was no longer fit for purpose and negatively affecting so many New Zealand families; as well as hold minister Hipkins to account for his response to our personal case," Bellis said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

 

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



DS9

DS9
324 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3025069 21-Jan-2023 11:11
Send private message quote this post

To me,the story is that he felt it was in his right to drag an innocent NZ citizen through the mud to push the Labour parties policies. From his own words, he only regretted that "some things got lost in translation" and that's why he apologised, that to me says a lot about his character.

P.S. thanks for editing my post, I still struggle with the coding.




I aim to misbehave.

Kyanar
3622 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3025073 21-Jan-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

DS9: To me,the story is that he felt it was in his right to drag an innocent NZ citizen through the mud to push the Labour parties policies. From his own words, he only regretted that "some things got lost in translation" and that's why he apologised, that to me says a lot about his character.

P.S. thanks for editing my post, I still struggle with the coding.

 

Um, I really don't see where the statement backs up your claim at all. The very prior sentence is completely at odds.

 

"On March 15, I wrote to Ms Bellis apologising for the errors in my comments and the inclusion of personal information in the statement and for the subsequent distress it caused her."

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 