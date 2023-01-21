And he apologised. So not sure what's the story here. Not like he doubled down and denied everything.

From the article you linked:

Hipkins said he'd since been made aware both those comments weren't accurate.

"On March 15, I wrote to Ms Bellis apologising for the errors in my comments and the inclusion of personal information in the statement and for the subsequent distress it caused her."

Speaking to the media later on Wednesday morning, Hipkins said he regretted "some things got lost in translation".

"My apology, in that sense, is a very genuine one," he said.

But Hipkins said, as a whole, MIQ was "absolutely justified".

"It's the reason we were able to go as long as we did without having COVID-19 in the community. It's also the reason why... people managed to have a summer break and were able to have that opportunity to get their boosters before Omicron arrived.

"As a result, we haven't seen the degree of hospitalisation, and so-on, that other countries have experienced when they had Omicron in their communities."

Bellis, who received international attention for her reporting of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, said she welcomed Hipkins' apology.

"The inaccurate information the minister released to the media caused widespread confusion amongst the public and resulted in unwarranted verbal abuse towards myself and my partner Jim.

"We stand by our decision to speak out about our experience with MIQ to shine a light on a system that was no longer fit for purpose and negatively affecting so many New Zealand families; as well as hold minister Hipkins to account for his response to our personal case," Bellis said in a statement on Wednesday morning.