eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6764 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#304077 3-Apr-2023 04:18
Send private message quote this post

As mentioned in my signature below, we are currently in the UK and have been here about six weeks. When you’re in a place on holiday you don’t usually get a feel for the social and economic issues that concern locals - but when you’re here for a longer period, you can and do.

 

We watch TV news and listen to quite a lot of news/talk radio here. It seems like we’re living in a parallel universe with NZ - like déjà vu all over again. There are myriad issues we’ve become aware of here that are same as in NZ - despite the large difference in population.

 

I know that the factors that have caused some of these issues (eg. COVID and its economic treatment by politicians, climate change, etc) are the same in many countries so maybe similarities shouldn’t be surprising. However the similarities between NZ and UK are quite striking and I’m not sure they would exist to the same degree between other country-pairs. Not sure what point I’m trying to make - perhaps just that it’s ‘interesting’ and there is no real point.

 

Here is a list that has come to mind - in no particular order - and I know there’s other things we’ve noticed but that I can’t think of immediately:

 

 

 

- Decreased healthcare/hospital service levels and very long waiting lists/times for surgery

 

- Dangerous wait times for ambulances to arrive at scenes

 

- Inability of hospitals to accept and clear waiting ambulances with critical cases aboard

 

- Waiting times for and accessibility of GPs

 

- Widespread poor maintenance resulting in massive numbers of dangerous potholes in roads that damage tyres

 

- Erosion of coastline affecting houses

 

- Labour shortages in trucking, public transport, hospitals, hospitality, old-age care, airlines and lots of other sectors

 

- Mixed opinions on recently-increased minimum wage rules. $22.70 in NZ, £10.42  in UK, = ~ $20.80.

 

- Declining education standards incl literacy and numeracy

 

- Perceived low wage rates for teachers, nurses and junior doctors

 

- Inflation

 

- Street crime and antisocial behaviour

 

- Perceived weakness in sentencing by judiciary

 

- Ideology-lead local authorities that want to stop people using cars

 

- House prices that have gone to untenable price:income ratios in recent years making it more difficult than ever for first home buyers.

 

- Frequent discharge of sewage into the sea following heavy rainfall.

 

- Farm effluent getting into waterways.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 

Currently just sitting in Hove, England, on a two-month home exchange.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3057961 3-Apr-2023 07:00
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure what point you're trying to make either.

 

Our population density may be lower than that of the UK, we are suffering with a 160% population increase over 70 years, vs the UK's comparatively modest 30%, while neither having experienced living in higher density nor planned for it. It's not surprising our infrastructure is suffering under a much lower burden.

 

The social issues I believe are largely the result of the breakdown of traditional family values. I'm not religious, but I do consider religious teachings to be based on acquired human knowledge - observations codified in stories and beliefs. It seems that all too often, those who seek to rid the world of such beliefs, do so without regard for why they may have existed in the first place.

MikeB4
17630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3057962 3-Apr-2023 07:33
Send private message quote this post

I can speak to the medical issue comparison. On christmas day last my wife had to use 111 to get an ambulance for me. She told me the ambulance arrived with 5 minutes after getting off the phone to 111 who advised that the ambulance had been dispatched as they spoke.

 

I can ring my medical centre and if it is a semi urgent I can get an appointment the same day or I can have a video or phone consult with my GP they will also send nursing staff to take bloods or to administer medication. 

 

I can usually get into see specialists within two weeks and can talk to the hospital unit when needed.

 

 

 

As for this (I don't want to politicise this thread) "Ideology-lead local authorities that want to stop people using cars" I don't see this as a problem.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75294 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3057980 3-Apr-2023 08:27
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I'm not religious, but I do consider religious teachings to be based on acquired human knowledge - observations codified in stories and beliefs. It seems that all too often, those who seek to rid the world of such beliefs, do so without regard for why they may have existed in the first place.

 

 

Neither religions or gods are required for moral values. These can be passed - and are passed - by family and communities. Human knowledge is passed through open and free education for all.

 

Moral and knowledge are not a religious monopoly.

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

The social issues I believe are largely the result of the breakdown of traditional family values.

 

 

More likely to be caused by a lack of proper and wide access to education and backward misconceptions enshrined by that.




Senecio
1821 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3057989 3-Apr-2023 08:36
Send private message quote this post

I think if you spent enough time in any developed country you would come up with the same list as above. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3057995 3-Apr-2023 08:44
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Neither religions or gods are required for moral values. These can be passed - and are passed - by family and communities. Human knowledge is passed through open and free education for all.

 

 

I'm not disagreeing. Religious teachings provide a framework to do just that - pass on values within families and communities. Historically, open and free education hasn't been available to most.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75294 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3057998 3-Apr-2023 08:45
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

freitasm:

 

Neither religions or gods are required for moral values. These can be passed - and are passed - by family and communities. Human knowledge is passed through open and free education for all.

 

 

I'm not disagreeing. Religious teachings provide a framework to do just that - pass on values within families and communities. Historically, open and free education hasn't been available to most.

 

 

The problem I see is religions tend to turn people into bigots, instead of teaching acceptance.




rb99
2676 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058000 3-Apr-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Too many people who are happy to receive public services until it comes time to pay for them.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



MikeB4
17630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3058004 3-Apr-2023 08:50
Send private message quote this post

Education based on religion fails in so many aspects. It is not education with freedom of thought it is all tainted with a preordained dogma that influences all of that educational process and outcomes.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6764 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3058017 3-Apr-2023 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Senecio:

 

I think if you spent enough time in any developed country you would come up with the same list as above. 

 

 

I think that you’re probably right.

 

Some people may disagree or debate whether some of these issues apply in NZ but I’m pretty sure they’re correct for the UK - even after only six weeks experience. All of them have received extended news coverage since we’ve been here.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 

Currently just sitting in Hove, England, on a two-month home exchange.

MikeAqua
7308 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058050 3-Apr-2023 09:33
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Neither religions or gods are required for moral values. These can be passed - and are passed - by family and communities. Human knowledge is passed through open and free education for all.

 

Moral and knowledge are not a religious monopoly.

 

 

There is some evidence for ethics in animals. Suggesting that ethics exist in their own right as a biological trait, independently of supernatural beliefs (unless we theorise that animals have supernatural beliefs).

 

In particular some research on primates - monkeys will engage in solidarity when offered differing rewards.  Then there is Panksepp's ground-breaking work on 'fair play' in rats.

 

It's fairly rudimentary stuff but you can see some faint precursors for human ethics.  Obviously grain of salt here as the potential for anthropomorphism is high.




Mike

elpenguino
2746 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058132 3-Apr-2023 10:57
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

It seems like we’re living in a parallel universe with NZ - like déjà vu all over again. There are myriad issues we’ve become aware of here that are same as in NZ - despite the large difference in population.

 

 

Interesting but not that surprising is it? (you left out creeping dis-information in the form of antivaxxers and other conspiracy theorists).

 

Look at the similarities between the countries - our democracies and economies are set up in very similar ways.

 

And why the declines, perceived or real? 

 

Look at when the 'good old days' finished. Sometime around the 60s, 70s depending on who you ask. What happened in the 80s? Neoliberal economic policies hit Western democracies (Reagonomics, Thatcherism, Roger Douglas etc.) and it's been downhill since then.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75294 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058421 3-Apr-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

Conspiracy theorists need not to post. Someone's been banned.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75294 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058423 3-Apr-2023 14:07
Send private message quote this post

I am moving this discussion to a more appropriate sub-forum.




