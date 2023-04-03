As mentioned in my signature below, we are currently in the UK and have been here about six weeks. When you’re in a place on holiday you don’t usually get a feel for the social and economic issues that concern locals - but when you’re here for a longer period, you can and do.

We watch TV news and listen to quite a lot of news/talk radio here. It seems like we’re living in a parallel universe with NZ - like déjà vu all over again. There are myriad issues we’ve become aware of here that are same as in NZ - despite the large difference in population.

I know that the factors that have caused some of these issues (eg. COVID and its economic treatment by politicians, climate change, etc) are the same in many countries so maybe similarities shouldn’t be surprising. However the similarities between NZ and UK are quite striking and I’m not sure they would exist to the same degree between other country-pairs. Not sure what point I’m trying to make - perhaps just that it’s ‘interesting’ and there is no real point.

Here is a list that has come to mind - in no particular order - and I know there’s other things we’ve noticed but that I can’t think of immediately:

- Decreased healthcare/hospital service levels and very long waiting lists/times for surgery

- Dangerous wait times for ambulances to arrive at scenes

- Inability of hospitals to accept and clear waiting ambulances with critical cases aboard

- Waiting times for and accessibility of GPs

- Widespread poor maintenance resulting in massive numbers of dangerous potholes in roads that damage tyres

- Erosion of coastline affecting houses

- Labour shortages in trucking, public transport, hospitals, hospitality, old-age care, airlines and lots of other sectors

- Mixed opinions on recently-increased minimum wage rules. $22.70 in NZ, £10.42 in UK, = ~ $20.80.

- Declining education standards incl literacy and numeracy

- Perceived low wage rates for teachers, nurses and junior doctors

- Inflation

- Street crime and antisocial behaviour

- Perceived weakness in sentencing by judiciary

- Ideology-lead local authorities that want to stop people using cars

- House prices that have gone to untenable price:income ratios in recent years making it more difficult than ever for first home buyers.

- Frequent discharge of sewage into the sea following heavy rainfall.

- Farm effluent getting into waterways.