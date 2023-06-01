I am little over politics, when governments don't actually do anything while they are in power. They are too scared to do anything that may see them ousted in the next election, so they tinker

Elections leave us with basically 2 choices Left or Right ideas, and one side doesn't have the monopoly on good ideas

Why don't we use referendums especially at election time? eg should govt

put controls on housing market, to ensure people can afford to buy houses

pay everyone a universal basic income, so they can dismantle most of Social Welfare

remove GST on fresh food?

should we have capital gains tax

should businesses be required to do more in-house training, than bring in immigrants to fill gaps

should IRD be required to publish statistics on hourly rates for Gender/Role/Ethnicity

If we had referendums, and we maybe electing people who can act on the referendum results

Sadly, I don't think there is any hope.. we are bound to repeat the same mistakes.. until we have a brave leader