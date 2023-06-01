Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am little over politics, when governments don't actually do anything while they are in power. They are too scared to do anything that may see them ousted in the next election, so they tinker

 

Elections leave us with basically 2 choices Left or Right ideas, and one side doesn't have the monopoly on good ideas

 

Why don't we use referendums especially at election time? eg  should govt

 

  • put controls on housing market, to ensure people can afford to buy houses
  • pay everyone a universal basic income, so they can dismantle most of Social Welfare
  • remove GST on fresh food?
  • should we have capital gains tax
  • should businesses be required to do more in-house training, than bring in immigrants to fill gaps
  • should IRD be required to publish statistics on hourly rates for Gender/Role/Ethnicity

If we had referendums, and we maybe electing people who can act on the referendum results

 

Sadly, I don't think there is any hope.. we are bound to repeat the same mistakes.. until we have a brave leader

 

 

So you'd be happy if, like the USA, a slim majority of christian fundies managed to swing a referendum vote to illegalise abortions, cut social services, ban certain books, etc.
It may be the will of most of the people, but could have detrimental effects on marginal and minority people.

Referendums seem like a good idea, but would need to be focussed on the more mundane issues, like how many benches should be installed in the local park.




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

