It might get a little political so this might be the right spot, China seems to be in longer term trouble?

Evergrande halts share trading as woes mount for China property giant

Suspension comes a month after developer resumed trading and follows its chair reportedly being put under police surveillance

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/sep/28/evergrande-halts-share-trading-as-woes-mount-for-china-property-giant



Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande has suspended share trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange only a month after it resumed trading after a 17-month suspension.

Other property companies are also still being hit as the business of building blank concrete boxes in the sky no longer provides guaranteed returns.

The NFT property market.

There are reports other sectors of the economy are not doing well, as this ripples through economy as a whole.

Apparently local authorities are sitting on huge debt, local Government took a big cut from property companies.

Then there is central government.

Why China’s economy won’t be fixed

An increasingly autocratic government is making bad decisions.

https://www.economist.com/leaders/2023/08/24/why-chinas-economy-wont-be-fixed



Some analysts warn that China may enter a deflationary trap like Japan’s in the 1990s.

China’s economy is in desperate need of rescue

Yet available options appear politically unpalatable

https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2023/08/24/chinas-economy-is-in-desperate-need-of-rescue



The country’s property sector, which has driven more than 20% of its gdp in recent years, is teetering. Developers, which carry debts worth about 16% of gdp, are struggling to meet their obligations.

Then there is Pork.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-28/china-s-ailing-pork-demand-another-sign-of-economic-distress



