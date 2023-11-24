freitasm: 

Seeing we now have a new government, let's have this discussion here.
Seeing we now have a new government, let's have this discussion here.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Buckle up!
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/301015062/tova-obrien-the-weird-and-wonderful-first-moments-of-our-new-government
Anyone have a link to the video cast of this? Three 8 minute leader speeches
I think Luxon wanted to be PM more than he wanted to be PM. Ego vs Reality.
He is now a dog with 2 tails wagging him. There an old saying "Happy as a dog with 2 tails"...time will tell if he will continue to just roll over and have his tummy ticked.
Luxon needs to rapidly learn to say "NO" to ACT/NZF, another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors. Perhaps others in cabinet will see this and have a coup ousting Luxon, or we are going to end up in a political pendulum where each and every election we have it will swing more widely from one to to the other rather than just oscillate around a happy medium.
sir1963:
I think Luxon wanted to be PM more than he wanted to be PM. Ego vs Reality.
He is now a dog with 2 tails wagging him. There an old saying "Happy as a dog with 2 tails"...time will tell if he will continue to just roll over and have his tummy ticked.
Luxon needs to rapidly learn to say "NO" to ACT/NZF, another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors. Perhaps others in cabinet will see this and have a coup ousting Luxon, or we are going to end up in a political pendulum where each and every election we have it will swing more widely from one to to the other rather than just oscillate around a happy medium.
sir1963:
another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors
For who, you?
I think people that voted NZ First prefer it this way tbh, that is the beauty of MMP.
It isn't about who is first past the post, it is usually about working together to make sure they hit the magic number of seats to govern.
I voted Red but you don't hear me calling for another election because I didn't get the result I wanted.
We should only be ever wanting another election because no parties can work together to hit that magic number.
Otherwise we would be in danger of going down the USA route.
This isn't the goverment I wanted but it is the goverment Kiwis voted for, so I will accept and try again in 3 years.
I don't think Winston/Seymor will be running the show behind closed doors, at most they are a bit of a handbrake for each other.
I don't think NZ realizes yet how conservative and very similar than not the current Govt is.
I guess time will tell if I am right or not.
From reading Stuff, it appears the only thing National gave up was the 2 Million Dollar Foreign Buyer tax plan, which was pretty terrible as a 'plan' and had free trade foreign trade implications.
Other than that, it got everything it wanted and it gets to go hard on other area's where it supports NZ First and Act.
I do think Luxon is a muppet and isn't as charismatic as he thinks he is and I am worried about his religous values coming into policy.
However I am also in the cheap seats, I like Chippy.
I hope the next three years will be good, I hope Luxon proves me wrong, but the narrative that NZ First and Act are the masterminds in the shadows is a bit, "drinking the kool aid".
Qazzy03:
I don't think Winston/Seymor will be running the show behind closed doors, at most they are a bit of a handbrake for each other.
From reading Stuff, it appears the only thing National gave up was the 2 Million Dollar Foreign Buyer tax plan, which was pretty terrible as a 'plan' and had free trade foreign trade implications.
Other than that, it got everything it wanted and it gets to go hard on other area's where it supports NZ First and Act.
tdgeek:
Then there is the fixing of 2017-2023 Labour caused inflation, crime, health, education, infrastructure.
blinks
We really live in two different New Zealands.... there is a gap so vast between our realities, I don't even have words.
Putting that aside, I do honestly hope the next three years will be good, because all of New Zealand will be walking into that future together.
Edit:
Chuckles at "3 alpha males".... I don't think there is such a thing as "alpha males"... and if "alpha males" did exist it wouldn't be those 3 blokes... they are all politicians.
tdgeek
Stand back Alpha Males, Judith is back !
Minister of Space ! The final fronteer.
Defense too.
Plus MSIT, LaserKiwi in Space. Taking the high ground.
Winston only got Foreign Minister and half a deputy. :-)
That third one MDGMR-GCSB, all your digital data is mine.
Judith Collins picks up raft of ministerial positions in new government
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/503206/judith-collins-picks-up-raft-of-ministerial-positions-in-new-government
""
Collins, who is one of National's most experienced MPs, has now been appointed to the following positions in the newly announced government:
Attorney-General
Minister of Defence
Minister for Digitising Government Minister Responsible for the GCSB
Minister Responsible for the NZSIS
Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology
Minister for Space
Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques
""
The "tax cut" is going to be funded through death.
They are going to scrap the smoke free initiative for the extra tax, and I presume to get more people to die early.
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2023/11/nicola-willis-admits-scrapping-smokefree-laws-will-help-fund-tax-cuts-in-newshub-nation-interview.html
sir1963:
The "tax cut" is going to be funded through death.
They are going to scrap the smoke free initiative for the extra tax, and I presume to get more people to die early.
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2023/11/nicola-willis-admits-scrapping-smokefree-laws-will-help-fund-tax-cuts-in-newshub-nation-interview.html
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Qazzy03:
tdgeek:
Then there is the fixing of 2017-2023 Labour caused inflation, crime, health, education, infrastructure.
blinks
We really live in two different New Zealands.... there is a gap so vast between our realities, I don't even have words.
Putting that aside, I do honestly hope the next three years will be good, because all of New Zealand will be walking into that future together.
Edit:
Chuckles at "3 alpha males".... I don't think there is such a thing as "alpha males"... and if "alpha males" did exist it wouldn't be those 3 blokes... they are all politicians.
Perhaps I shoiuld have added sarcasm to the fixing of Labour 2017-2023. Although its a frequent perception for some here
Alpha Males want to lead the pack, be top dog. While Luxon is the official top dog, he has little control over what the other two negotiated on. IMO there will be scrapping for being perceived as the main man, title or no title. Tails wagging the dog as has been posted here.
freitasm:
There you go. A $2 billion hole on the very first day of the new government.
Add in NZ Firsts renamed PGF 1.5B