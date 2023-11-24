Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsChristopher Luxon, New Zealand Prime Minister 2023
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79124 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#310820 24-Nov-2023 22:52
Send private message quote this post

Seeing we now have a new government, let's have this discussion here.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 184
quickymart
13765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163406 25-Nov-2023 07:24
Send private message quote this post

https://archive.ph/Cofmz 😄

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
SaltyNZ
8152 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163408 25-Nov-2023 07:27
Send private message quote this post

Buckle up!




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

tdgeek
29630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163412 25-Nov-2023 08:08
Send private message quote this post

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/301015062/tova-obrien-the-weird-and-wonderful-first-moments-of-our-new-government

 

Anyone have a link to the video cast of this?  Three 8 minute leader speeches



sir1963
3233 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163414 25-Nov-2023 08:43
Send private message quote this post

I think Luxon wanted to be PM more than he wanted to be PM. Ego vs Reality.

 

He is now a dog with 2 tails wagging him. There an old saying "Happy as a dog with 2 tails"...time will tell if he will continue to just roll over and have his tummy ticked.

 

Luxon needs to rapidly learn to say "NO" to ACT/NZF, another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors. Perhaps others in cabinet will see this and have a coup ousting Luxon, or we are going to end up in a political pendulum where each and every election we have it will swing more widely from one to to the other rather than just oscillate around a happy medium.

Handle9
11233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163417 25-Nov-2023 09:09
Send private message quote this post

sir1963:

I think Luxon wanted to be PM more than he wanted to be PM. Ego vs Reality.


He is now a dog with 2 tails wagging him. There an old saying "Happy as a dog with 2 tails"...time will tell if he will continue to just roll over and have his tummy ticked.


Luxon needs to rapidly learn to say "NO" to ACT/NZF, another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors. Perhaps others in cabinet will see this and have a coup ousting Luxon, or we are going to end up in a political pendulum where each and every election we have it will swing more widely from one to to the other rather than just oscillate around a happy medium.



I find this narrative a bit odd.

I don’t think National has actually given much up to NZF or ACT. The tax cuts stay, there’s no treaty referendum and the gun register stays. Most importantly Winston isn’t attorney general.

There’s lots of peripheral virtue signalling for ACT and NZF to do when the treaty referendum gets squashed at the second reading and the Covid inquiry finds general incompetence but no conspiracy but what did they really get?

Qazzy03
455 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3163420 25-Nov-2023 09:57
Send private message quote this post

sir1963:

 

another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors

 

 

For who, you?
I think people that voted NZ First prefer it this way tbh, that is the beauty of MMP.
It isn't about who is first past the post, it is usually about working together to make sure they hit the magic number of seats to govern.
I voted Red but you don't hear me calling for another election because I didn't get the result I wanted. 

 

We should only be ever wanting another election because no parties can work together to hit that magic number. 
Otherwise we would be in danger of going down the USA route.
This isn't the goverment I wanted but it is the goverment Kiwis voted for, so I will accept and try again in 3 years.

 

I don't think Winston/Seymor will be running the show behind closed doors, at most they are a bit of a handbrake for each other. 
I don't think NZ realizes yet how conservative and very similar than not the current Govt is.
I guess time will tell if I am right or not.

 

From reading Stuff, it appears the only thing National gave up was the 2 Million Dollar Foreign Buyer tax plan, which was pretty terrible as a 'plan' and had free trade foreign trade implications. 
Other than that, it got everything it wanted and it gets to go hard on other area's where it supports NZ First and Act.

 

I do think Luxon is a muppet and isn't as charismatic as he thinks he is and I am worried about his religous values coming into policy. 
However I am also in the cheap seats, I like Chippy. 
I hope the next three years will be good, I hope Luxon proves me wrong, but the narrative that NZ First and Act are the masterminds in the shadows is a bit, "drinking the kool aid".

tdgeek
29630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163434 25-Nov-2023 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Qazzy03:

 

 

 

I don't think Winston/Seymor will be running the show behind closed doors, at most they are a bit of a handbrake for each other. 

 

From reading Stuff, it appears the only thing National gave up was the 2 Million Dollar Foreign Buyer tax plan, which was pretty terrible as a 'plan' and had free trade foreign trade implications. 
Other than that, it got everything it wanted and it gets to go hard on other area's where it supports NZ First and Act.

 

 

 

 

     

  1. They are a handbrake to National, not to each other. They both got a raft of things into Government, arguably Seymour got almost everything according to the media.
  2. Foreign Buyer Tax is lost, so the tax hole grows. So more cuts to Public Service employees, although ACT wanted it back to 2017 levels so plenty of $ there. Winston got his renamed PGF back, 1.5B over 3 years. Where is that funded from? National lost a solid amount from a sole governing funding/cost perspective, and how this plays out leader by leader as the 3 alpha males establish their territory, no idea. Then there is the fixing of 2017-2023 Labour caused inflation, crime, health, education, infrastructure. Interesting times.



Qazzy03
455 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3163438 25-Nov-2023 10:38
Send private message quote this post

tdgeek:

 

Then there is the fixing of 2017-2023 Labour caused inflation, crime, health, education, infrastructure. 

 

 

blinks

 

We really live in two different New Zealands.... there is a gap so vast between our realities, I don't even have words. 
Putting that aside, I do honestly hope the next three years will be good, because all of New Zealand will be walking into that future together.

 

 

 

Edit:

 

Chuckles at "3 alpha males".... I don't think there is such a thing as "alpha males"... and if "alpha males" did exist it wouldn't be those 3 blokes... they are all politicians. 

ezbee
2367 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163439 25-Nov-2023 10:41
Send private message quote this post

tdgeek
Stand back Alpha Males, Judith is back ! 

 

Minister of Space !  The final fronteer. 
Defense too. 
Plus MSIT, LaserKiwi in Space. Taking the high ground.
Winston only got Foreign Minister and half a deputy. :-)
That third one MDGMR-GCSB, all your digital data is mine. 

 

Judith Collins picks up raft of ministerial positions in new government
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/503206/judith-collins-picks-up-raft-of-ministerial-positions-in-new-government

""
Collins, who is one of National's most experienced MPs, has now been appointed to the following positions in the newly announced government:

 

Attorney-General
Minister of Defence
Minister for Digitising Government Minister Responsible for the GCSB
Minister Responsible for the NZSIS
Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology
Minister for Space
Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques
""

sir1963
3233 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163452 25-Nov-2023 11:58
Send private message quote this post

The "tax cut" is going to be funded through death.

 

They are going to scrap the smoke free initiative for the extra tax, and I presume to get more people to die early.

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2023/11/nicola-willis-admits-scrapping-smokefree-laws-will-help-fund-tax-cuts-in-newshub-nation-interview.html

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79124 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163454 25-Nov-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

sir1963:

The "tax cut" is going to be funded through death.


They are going to scrap the smoke free initiative for the extra tax, and I presume to get more people to die early.


https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2023/11/nicola-willis-admits-scrapping-smokefree-laws-will-help-fund-tax-cuts-in-newshub-nation-interview.html


 



"She said both ACT and New Zealand First were "insistent" on reversing the restrictions.

"We've agreed to that in these coalition agreements," Willis told Shepherd.

Her comments come after the coalition documents revealed the trio agreed to major election promises including National's tax cuts plan. The plan, however, will not contain a major revenue stream to fund the plan - a foreign buyers' tax - due to opposition from NZ First.

Shepherd pointed out the plan now had a more than $2 billion hole and questioned how that would be covered."

There you go. A $2 billion hole on the very first day of the new government.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

tdgeek
29630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163455 25-Nov-2023 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Qazzy03:

 

tdgeek:

 

Then there is the fixing of 2017-2023 Labour caused inflation, crime, health, education, infrastructure. 

 

 

blinks

 

We really live in two different New Zealands.... there is a gap so vast between our realities, I don't even have words. 
Putting that aside, I do honestly hope the next three years will be good, because all of New Zealand will be walking into that future together.

 

 

 

Edit:

 

Chuckles at "3 alpha males".... I don't think there is such a thing as "alpha males"... and if "alpha males" did exist it wouldn't be those 3 blokes... they are all politicians. 

 

 

Perhaps I shoiuld have added sarcasm to the fixing of Labour 2017-2023. Although its a frequent perception for some here

 

Alpha Males want to lead the pack, be top dog. While Luxon is the official top dog, he has little control over what the other two negotiated on. IMO there will be scrapping for being perceived as the main man, title or no title. Tails wagging the dog as has been posted here. 

tdgeek
29630 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163456 25-Nov-2023 12:07
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: 

There you go. A $2 billion hole on the very first day of the new government.

 

Add in NZ Firsts renamed PGF 1.5B

quickymart
13765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163505 25-Nov-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

https://www.thepost.co.nz/a/nz-news/350118294/kiwis-voted-right-wing-government-now-they-will-get-it >> indeed.

gzt

gzt
16980 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163506 25-Nov-2023 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Collins with GCSB and SIS is just a bad idea given the history of Collins vs Nicky Hager probably New Zealand's most persistent independent investigator of those agencies.

Collins when campaigning to be prime minister in 2020 saying "He still needs to meet his maker." which sounded a lot like a death warning.

I think I prefer those posts to be held by the Prime Minster as was the convention prior to the Ardern government I think. More generally there are just too many questions of sovereignty and subtlety in those portfolios that are better sitting with the responsibilities of the Prime Minister.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 184
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright