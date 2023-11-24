freitasm: 

sir1963: another election would be preferable than Winston/Seymor running the show behind closed doors

For who, you?

I think people that voted NZ First prefer it this way tbh, that is the beauty of MMP.

It isn't about who is first past the post, it is usually about working together to make sure they hit the magic number of seats to govern.

I voted Red but you don't hear me calling for another election because I didn't get the result I wanted.

We should only be ever wanting another election because no parties can work together to hit that magic number.

Otherwise we would be in danger of going down the USA route.

This isn't the goverment I wanted but it is the goverment Kiwis voted for, so I will accept and try again in 3 years.

I don't think Winston/Seymor will be running the show behind closed doors, at most they are a bit of a handbrake for each other.

I don't think NZ realizes yet how conservative and very similar than not the current Govt is.

I guess time will tell if I am right or not.

From reading Stuff, it appears the only thing National gave up was the 2 Million Dollar Foreign Buyer tax plan, which was pretty terrible as a 'plan' and had free trade foreign trade implications.

Other than that, it got everything it wanted and it gets to go hard on other area's where it supports NZ First and Act.

I do think Luxon is a muppet and isn't as charismatic as he thinks he is and I am worried about his religous values coming into policy.

However I am also in the cheap seats, I like Chippy.

I hope the next three years will be good, I hope Luxon proves me wrong, but the narrative that NZ First and Act are the masterminds in the shadows is a bit, "drinking the kool aid".