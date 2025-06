Even the accredited employer scheme seems to have all too regular problems.

People employed for Restaurants, Horticulture, Vineyards, and various trades, and now apparently a bowling alley deserves special treatment too?

Probe launched after allegations of migrant exploitation at Metrolanes Auckland bowling alley

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/511758/probe-launched-after-allegations-of-migrant-exploitation-at-metrolanes-auckland-bowling-alley



Migrant workers employed under the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme at Metrolanes Bowling Alley at the SkyWorld Entertainment Centre alleged they were made to sign "under the table" agreements to accept salaries below the minimum wage, and were forced to live in the home of the employer.

Exploitation allegations at an Auckland restaurant reflect mammoth immigration challenge ahead

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/indonz/511460/exploitation-allegations-at-an-auckland-restaurant-reflect-mammoth-immigration-challenge-ahead

Immigration New Zealand launches investigation into migrant worker exploitation

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/indonz/496022/immigration-new-zealand-launches-investigation-into-migrant-worker-exploitation