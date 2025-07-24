Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsNACT Electoral Reforms 2025
SaltyNZ

8218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

#320271 24-Jul-2025 19:49
Send private message quote this post

In addition to ensuring that prisoners can't elect the Crime Party, late registration and advanced voting will be extremely curtailed under new reforms just announced.

 

 

 

 

Act justice spokesman Todd Stephenson welcomed the reforms, saying it was “outrageous” that someone “completely disengaged and lazy can rock up to the voting booth, get registered there and then, and then vote to tax other people’s money away”.

 

 

 

 

Well I think it's outrageous that someone "who only polled 8% can can rock up to the electoral commission, get registered there and then and upend the Treaty that underpins our whole society." Not to put too fine a point on it, go love yourself Todd.

 

 

 

 

Goldsmith said late enrolments had “placed too much strain on the system”.

 

“The final vote count used to take two weeks, last election it took three,” he said.

 

 

 

 

OMG, three weeks? THREE WEEKS? For an election? Won't somebody think of the children!?

 

 

 

... Anyway, yet another move straight out of the Republican playbook. We all know that people who register to vote on the day ain't voting for Dave.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Create new topic
SaltyNZ

8218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396878 24-Jul-2025 19:57
Send private message quote this post

It's ok though, according to David Seymour, only dropkicks register to vote on the day. Thank goodness, they've saved us all.

 

 

 

 

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour dismissed concerns that this would unduly limit the ability for New Zealanders to vote, saying it would impact only "drop kicks".

"Frankly, I'm a bit sick of drop kicks that can't get themselves organised to follow the law - registering to vote is a legal requirement - then going along and voting to tax away hard working people's money," Seymour said.

I asked him if it was fair to call those people "drop kicks", given people are busy with work - which pays for the Government's taxes. Is it fair to expect them to keep on top of admin like this?

Seymour said it was.

 




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



ezbee
2405 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396890 24-Jul-2025 20:48
Send private message quote this post


So its Ameican style disenfanchisement.

 

One way to ensure a good voting turnout is to get people into voting.
Make it easy. a good experience and we can get people more engaged.

 

With proportional representation parties may need many weeks, months to negotiate anyway.
Delay in final odd percentage point really makes no difference. 
Parties know substantially where they are to start the process to get started.

 

Key reform we do need is to be like Canada where party donations have more oversight and companies cannot fund parties, let alone overseas ones. 

GV27
5896 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396956 25-Jul-2025 09:09
Send private message quote this post

ezbee:

 

Delay in final odd percentage point really makes no difference. 

 

 

We've had a number of recounts in recent elections. They absolutely will make a difference in a close election. 



wellygary
8312 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396962 25-Jul-2025 09:27
Send private message quote this post

ezbee:

 

Delay in final odd percentage point really makes no difference. 

 

 

The Election night result saw National and Act have 61 seats in a 121 seat parliament, technically they could have formed a government by themselves,
https://elections.nz/media-and-news/2023/election-night-results-for-the-2023-general-election/

 

The final result saw them only have 59 seats in a 123 seat parliament, thus requiring a 3rd party for government
https://elections.nz/media-and-news/2023/official-results-for-the-2023-general-election/

 

 

 

The change between the two results was significantly consequential 

SaltyNZ

8218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396984 25-Jul-2025 10:24
Send private message quote this post

In my opinion, providing the opportunity for as many people as possible to vote is far more important than getting the final result a few days more quickly. I mean, if a final result was really that important to Luxon, why did he drag out the negotiations for a whole three weeks? That was critical 'using urgency to repeal everything the other lot did' time wasted.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright