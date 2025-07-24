In addition to ensuring that prisoners can't elect the Crime Party, late registration and advanced voting will be extremely curtailed under new reforms just announced.

Act justice spokesman Todd Stephenson welcomed the reforms, saying it was “outrageous” that someone “completely disengaged and lazy can rock up to the voting booth, get registered there and then, and then vote to tax other people’s money away”.

Well I think it's outrageous that someone "who only polled 8% can can rock up to the electoral commission, get registered there and then and upend the Treaty that underpins our whole society." Not to put too fine a point on it, go love yourself Todd.

Goldsmith said late enrolments had “placed too much strain on the system”. “The final vote count used to take two weeks, last election it took three,” he said.

OMG, three weeks? THREE WEEKS? For an election? Won't somebody think of the children!?

... Anyway, yet another move straight out of the Republican playbook. We all know that people who register to vote on the day ain't voting for Dave.