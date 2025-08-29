The latest by an individual who had a long history of obsession with mass killings and many years ago was suspended from school for repeated discussions of the topic and without any further intervention:
https://edition.cnn.com/2025/08/27/us/robin-westman-minneapolis-church-shooting-suspect
The individual attended the Catholic church school many years ago where the shooting eventually took place. It is very likely the individual was also a baptized Catholic.
The individual changed their name to a gender neutral form in 2020.
After an American Catholic Michigan diocese in 2021 tried to exclude transpeople from the sacraments Pope Francis was eventually asked to rule on the issue in 2023. Francis was very clear that transpeople cannot be excluded from the life of the Church. Later statements by Catholic officials have continued and expanded on that. It is likely no one will ever know if a more welcoming church policy would have ever made a difference to this tragedy. Acceptance is always better than exclusion.