Wife is having what appears to be DNS issues on our home Voyager Connection

Running a PING i see the normal time to 8.8.8.8. and speedtests are also fine but browsing to web pages are really slow or unresponsive

I see the network status page show "Partial Outage" but its not much more descriptive than that.

Is there any more info on what the issue is or what the ETR for it is?

@VygrNetworkMonkey