moosee

#296272 3-Jun-2022 16:38
Hi all,

 

With Voyager's forthcoming price hike our bill will be increasing $30 per month which we cannot afford. We will be cancelling the VoiP and, hopefully, the modem hire which will bring the price down to a more affordable level.

 

To avoid the modem monthly "hire" fee I am trying to connect with a family member's unused Vodafone Huawei DN8245x6 modem without success. The interface in the admin section is quite different to Voyager's Huawei HG659 and I am unable to find or figure out many of the settings detailed on Voyager's page: https://helpdesk.voyager.co.nz/index.php?/Knowledgebase/Article/View/32/23/setting-up-your-third-party-byo-router

 

Does anyone else have a DN8245x6 modem that they use for Voyager who can assist with setting it up please? 

 

If I cannot get the Vodafone modem working we will change to 2Degrees who offer a free modem with a 12 month contract but I'd rather get this modem working.

 

Thanks for any help. 

ssamjh
  #2922318 3-Jun-2022 16:40
Can you send a screenshot of the DN8245x6 interface please?

wratterus
  #2922320 3-Jun-2022 16:46
I'm not too familiar with those new Huaweis, but if they are like the old ones, there may be a different 'admin' login on the Huawei that gives you more config options. 

 

 

 

Just did a quick search & found this thread which two people have confirmed admin login details of admin/password on the back. Is that what you're logging in with? (Rather than user/password on the back)

 

 

 

 

 

 

cyril7
  #2922322 3-Jun-2022 16:57
Hi, login as admin nor user, then in Advanced > WAN > 3_TR069_VOIP_Internet_r_GE_10 > change the encapluation from PPPoE to IPoE, check VLANID is 10 and 802.1p is 0 and IP Acquisition Mode set to DHCP

 

If you cannot adjust those parameters, then create a new profile with all the same settings as the existing, except for what I have set above.

 

Cyril



wratterus
  #2922324 3-Jun-2022 17:00
Hi, login as admin nor user, then in Advanced > WAN > 3_TR069_VOIP_Internet_r_GE_10 > change the encapluation from PPPoE to IPoE, check VLANID is 10 and 802.1p is 0 and IP Acquisition Mode set to DHCP

 

If you cannot adjust those parameters, then create a new profile with all the same settings as the existing, except for what I have set above.

 

That would be IPoE to PPPoE wouldn't it?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2922332 3-Jun-2022 17:05
Hi, login as admin nor user, then in Advanced > WAN > 3_TR069_VOIP_Internet_r_GE_10 > change the encapluation from PPPoE to IPoE, check VLANID is 10 and 802.1p is 0 and IP Acquisition Mode set to DHCP

 

If you cannot adjust those parameters, then create a new profile with all the same settings as the existing, except for what I have set above.

 

We use PPPoE not IPoE :)

 

 

 

settings are as follows:

 

VLAN 10 PPPoE using your Login and password

 

Standard 1492 MTU and you should be good to go.

 

 

 

I recommend having a chat with our helpdesk if the changes are impacting you.

 

 

 

 

 

If you are still having issues, welcome to DM me and i'll take a look at what we are seeing.




