Hi all,

With Voyager's forthcoming price hike our bill will be increasing $30 per month which we cannot afford. We will be cancelling the VoiP and, hopefully, the modem hire which will bring the price down to a more affordable level.

To avoid the modem monthly "hire" fee I am trying to connect with a family member's unused Vodafone Huawei DN8245x6 modem without success. The interface in the admin section is quite different to Voyager's Huawei HG659 and I am unable to find or figure out many of the settings detailed on Voyager's page: https://helpdesk.voyager.co.nz/index.php?/Knowledgebase/Article/View/32/23/setting-up-your-third-party-byo-router

Does anyone else have a DN8245x6 modem that they use for Voyager who can assist with setting it up please?

If I cannot get the Vodafone modem working we will change to 2Degrees who offer a free modem with a 12 month contract but I'd rather get this modem working.

Thanks for any help.