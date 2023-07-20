Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerMikrotik router vs. Voyager UFB
piwakawakawaka

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306415 20-Jul-2023 19:35
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, I've run into a router config problem which has kept my house offline for a couple of days now, and my family are becoming increasingly impatient that I fix it, so I'm hoping to find some clues as to what's wrong and/or how to troubleshoot this issue. I'm an IT/software person with a good few years' experience, but my knowledge and experience pertaining to network infrastructure is pretty marginal.

 

The situation, in short, is that I'm an existing Voyager customer (previously Actrix) with a working UFB connection at my property, but the Ubiquiti router which I had doing NAT/firewall/PPPoE duty has suddenly turned up its toes, and I'm having some trouble configuring the new Mikrotik router that I bought to replace it. I'm familiar with Voyager's requirement that PPPoE frames be tagged with VLAN 10, as I found that my existing domestic wireless router couldn't be configured to do that, which is how I came to press the Ubiquiti router into service in the first place. However, my efforts to replicate that VLAN/PPPoE configuration on this Mikrotik device have so far failed- it's frustrating, as the config looks correct to me, but as far as I can tell the router is unable to contact the PPP server at all, which suggests to me that the frames are not being correctly tagged. Turning on debug logging for PPPoE just shows it repeatedly sending requests and receiving no response.

 

I'll try and copy the actual router configuration soon, it's just a hassle as I'm currently connecting to my cellphone in hotspot mode in order to make this post, but I can't connect to both the phone and the router simultaneously. In any case, the gist of the config is that I create a VLAN interface on the designated WAN port of the router, and then create a PPPoE client connection which is pointed at the VLAN interface. Which I'm fairly sure is correct, but the PPPoE packets just seem to go nowhere.

 

Any suggestions for what might be wrong here, or how to further troubleshoot this issue on a Mikrotik device, would be greatly appreciated.

Create new topic
amanzi
Amanzi
1128 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106386 20-Jul-2023 19:39
Send private message quote this post

I have a Mikrotik router with Voyager, and I'm also no Mikrotik expert but I've got mine working well now. I started with the instructions here: https://help.gowifi.co.nz/support/solutions/articles/48001216247-mikrotik-basic-fibre-script-for-router-os-v7-pppoe

 

I have some extra modifications on top of that, but the link above should help get you to a working state.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
piwakawakawaka

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3106391 20-Jul-2023 19:58
Send private message quote this post

Almost predictably, two minutes after posting this, it occurred to me that I might have had the cable for the fibre terminal and the cable for my workstation plugged into the wrong ports on the router. After swapping the two cables over, everything burst into life and now my family are happily streaming away again.

 

Oh well, it turns out that my config was correct after all. I'm just an idiot.

 

Edit: as an afterthought, this is a lesson that one should always use different coloured cables for different networks/purposes. Which I generally do, but just happened to be stuck with two white ones in this instance.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 