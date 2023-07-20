piwakawakawaka

Hi all, I've run into a router config problem which has kept my house offline for a couple of days now, and my family are becoming increasingly impatient that I fix it, so I'm hoping to find some clues as to what's wrong and/or how to troubleshoot this issue. I'm an IT/software person with a good few years' experience, but my knowledge and experience pertaining to network infrastructure is pretty marginal.

The situation, in short, is that I'm an existing Voyager customer (previously Actrix) with a working UFB connection at my property, but the Ubiquiti router which I had doing NAT/firewall/PPPoE duty has suddenly turned up its toes, and I'm having some trouble configuring the new Mikrotik router that I bought to replace it. I'm familiar with Voyager's requirement that PPPoE frames be tagged with VLAN 10, as I found that my existing domestic wireless router couldn't be configured to do that, which is how I came to press the Ubiquiti router into service in the first place. However, my efforts to replicate that VLAN/PPPoE configuration on this Mikrotik device have so far failed- it's frustrating, as the config looks correct to me, but as far as I can tell the router is unable to contact the PPP server at all, which suggests to me that the frames are not being correctly tagged. Turning on debug logging for PPPoE just shows it repeatedly sending requests and receiving no response.

I'll try and copy the actual router configuration soon, it's just a hassle as I'm currently connecting to my cellphone in hotspot mode in order to make this post, but I can't connect to both the phone and the router simultaneously. In any case, the gist of the config is that I create a VLAN interface on the designated WAN port of the router, and then create a PPPoE client connection which is pointed at the VLAN interface. Which I'm fairly sure is correct, but the PPPoE packets just seem to go nowhere.

Any suggestions for what might be wrong here, or how to further troubleshoot this issue on a Mikrotik device, would be greatly appreciated.