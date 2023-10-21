Hi people,

I have been trying to get a Sophos Firewall working at home with my Voyager fibre connection but I'm getting weird issues with some websites and services not working at all, and I think it's a bit slower than what it should be.

Usually I'm using a Mikrotik RB4011 as the router/gateway and that works great with the Voyager fibre, but just wanting to use Sophos for the UTM capabilities you get free with the home edition.

With I'm using the Sophos, the WAN interface of the firewall has the VLAN 10 interface on it with the PPPOE creds and there seems to be an issue with traffic getting misidentified or something as lots of invalid traffic showing in the logs.

I have just tested having the Sophos running as a gateway firewall behind the mikrotik routers network so that the WAN interface is not having to do the VLAN (because this is done on the mikrotik instead) and is just a DHCP client, and then everything works flawlessly from a computer that's connected on the LAN side of the sophos.

Does anyone who knows Voyager and maybe Sophos and have any idea on how to fix, or could try help me?

Im using the latest Sophos 19.5 MR3 installed on bare metal computer that has an intel i350-T4 card