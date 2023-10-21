Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerSophos XG Firewall on Voyager fibre issues
dannybhoi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310461 21-Oct-2023 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Hi people,

 

I have been trying to get a Sophos Firewall working at home with my Voyager fibre connection but I'm getting weird issues with some websites and services not working at all, and I think it's a bit slower than what it should be.

 

Usually I'm using a Mikrotik RB4011 as the router/gateway and that works great with the Voyager fibre, but just wanting to use Sophos for the UTM capabilities you get free with the home edition.

 

With I'm using the Sophos, the WAN interface of the firewall has the VLAN 10 interface on it with the PPPOE creds and there seems to be an issue with traffic getting misidentified or something as lots of invalid traffic showing in the logs.

 

I have just tested having the Sophos running as a gateway firewall behind the mikrotik routers network so that the WAN interface is not having to do the VLAN (because this is done on the mikrotik instead) and is just a DHCP client, and then everything works flawlessly from a computer that's connected on the LAN side of the sophos.

 

Does anyone who knows Voyager and maybe Sophos and have any idea on how to fix, or could try help me?

 

Im using the latest Sophos 19.5 MR3 installed on bare metal computer that has an intel i350-T4 card

Create new topic
VygrNetworkMonkey
156 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150824 21-Oct-2023 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Heya @dannybhoi

I’m not overly familiar with Sophos, but the symptoms you are describing sound a lot like MTU/MSS issues.
It’s very common for CDN based sites, either directly, or for assets to fail loading when theses are set incorrectly.

Make sure you have your Sophos using the right MTU (1492), and the TCP-MSS set to 1452.
If you are using IPv6, lower the TCP-MSS to 1432 for the v6 traffic - as it has up to 20bytes additional overhead.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
dannybhoi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3150834 21-Oct-2023 16:53
Send private message quote this post

I have found other mentions of this online (particularly on Sophos forums) and it does sound like the issue I'm experiencing, but I can't set the MTU or MSS on a VLAN interface, or on the physical underlying interface either.

 

I can see that it's using the wrong MTU and MSS on the underlying interface.

 

I think it's possible to change from the underlying OS (linux based) but this would be lost on reboot.

 

In this below screenshot, you can see i am trying to tab complete the available console commands, and I'm unable to choose the physical interface that has the fibre vlan 10 on it, if that interface did not have the vlan on it then i would be able to choose it.

 

 

 

RunningMan
7860 posts

Uber Geek


  #3150836 21-Oct-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

Try the PPPoE interface, not the physical port or the VLAN.



dannybhoi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3150851 21-Oct-2023 18:22
Send private message quote this post

Well i found a workaround as i was having issues setting the MTU and MSS on Sophos ports.

 

in case anyone else finds this and needs help,

 

The configuration that doesn't work is setting your physical ethernet interface to be unbound (network zone = none), then adding a new VLAN on top which contains the PPPOE configuration. I was unable to set the MTU on either the vlan or physical interface.

 

You have to configure this another way; the WAN is set to WAN zone and then the use the IPv4 set as PPPOE (DSL) - which is weird. 
Then you can set the PPPOE and VLAN and the MSS is already set at 1452 without having to change anything else for MTU or MSS

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 