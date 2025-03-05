Hi all,

We have done some investigation and have noted a drop in ingress traffic during the period of the maintenance. As part of the work a graceful move/withdrawal of BGP was completed by the engineers so this is very much unexpected. The team discovered some legacy configuration for specific route advertisements to some peering destinations. This likely caused an extended time requirement for the movement of BGP routing to take effect. Normally we wait 20-30mins but it appears in this case longer was needed. Engineers are going through and cleaning up these specific routing conditions as they are not required any longer. Further to this we have identified one of the peering destinations also appears to be advertising our prefixes beyond their local ASN, which shouldn't be happening for a bilateral peer. We will be reaching out to them to correct their routing.

In regards to notifications, currently our system is setup to automate sending them out to our wholesale partners but not for retail services. We are working on expanding the capability to enable customers to subscribe to notifications, which seems like it would be very welcome. I have also feed back to the Engineering team about adding more customer friendly information into the notifications so you can more easier identify what the maintenance means for user experience, as you're correct a maintenance at MDR doesn't mean much for you!

A quick scan over the Chorus notifications in the next couple of weeks looks to have a bunch of splitter rehoming work and OLT uplink capacity upgrades, so @BMarquis is correct no upgrades last night at least! :)

Apologies for the impact you have faced. Please do keep feeding back to us as we do take it onboard and do aim to continually improve service.

~H