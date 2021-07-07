sud0: You have a point. But I am sure Bank's systems are more intelligent than that (I hope). For example, every time I make a transfer, I will be asked a few security questions. Hopefully there are security measurements from their APIs as well. But I'll ask the bank.

Remember - I work for a bank and know many of these products well.

Many of these services are not using API of any kind - they screen scrape as in literally login to your internet banking on their end and download your account information. Because this is a username / password combo they're using and not an API key this means they have the same level of access as you - including the ability to transfer funds.

They won't do this - but if they got compromised and were not storing secrets securely as an example then you're in for a whole lot of trouble. Many of these compromises don't get picked up until months later and your bank won't cover you as you provided your internet banking login details to a third party.

Lastly, they get you to disable 2FA for their automation to work further opening you up to compromise.

I'm just saying err on the side of caution. Without diving into more details I know these systems extremely well. I would never use them myself, and I discourage anyone else doing so either. If they ask you for your internet banking details then they're screen scraping. If it were an API it'll either be a link in your internet banking directly linking to this service via a token, or (currently) a manual process in somebody at the bank adding your account to a bulk bank feed going over to the application you're using until Open Banking is standardized.

Screen scrapers get around most bank security I'm afraid. This is how POLi / Account2account work because you're actually the one logging in, there is no formal agreement with the bank and believe me when I say the bank know when you use these services.

IIRC for Kiwibank. Your only officially supported packages are both Xero and MYOB: https://www.kiwibank.co.nz/business-banking/insights-tools-support/online-banking/internet-banking/accounting-software-integration/