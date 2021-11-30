Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
scoobydoo

#290715 30-Nov-2021 09:53
So I've been looking into options for investing in some small-cap companies but all of the local platforms I've used (Sharesies, Hatch) don't offer shares or stocks options for small-cap or Penny stocks? I've contacted both of their support teams but they don't do Penny stock companies.

 

Anybody here invest in these types of companies and can offer advice on what platforms best to use? I have signed up to a number of platforms but of course, they don't all offer the same range of companies, and not the ones that I'm particularly looking for.

 

My bank (ASB) can but at $90 fee per off-shore transaction, no thanks!

 

Options I've seen are Interactive Brokers, CMC Markets (seems very complicated and need to pass a knowledge test haha) & Robinhood to name a few.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2821467 30-Nov-2021 10:53
Sorry can't help - if you're looking for specific stocks that you want to buy and hold directly.

 

However if you wanted to look at small-caps more as an asset class, iShares run a number of ETFs that would give you access to the class. iShares cover a huge range of stuff and can be bought through Sharesies.

 

Would something like these suit?:

 

https://www.ishares.com/us/products/239774/ishares-core-sp-smallcap-etf

 

https://www.ishares.com/ch/individual/en/products/296576/ishares-msci-world-small-cap-ucits-etf-usd-acc-fund

 

Here's one that invests in listed Private Equity stocks - one or two steps removed from direct investment but tradeable and easy to get in and out of.

 

https://www.ishares.com/uk/individual/en/products/251918/ishares-listed-private-equity-ucits-etf

 

 

 

 

 

 




scoobydoo

  #2821505 30-Nov-2021 12:01
Thanks for that info, but yes I was looking for specific companies

Scott3
  #2821609 30-Nov-2021 13:05
I have tiger trade for that kind of stuff.

 

Has fees, unlike others (also have a stake account), but has a much wider range of stocks and options, and the ability to trade afterhours.

 

Can trade penny's (but you need to use the app to enable that capability before it will work on desktop.)



sbiddle
  #2822197 1-Dec-2021 07:54
Hatch and Sharsies don't offer them for a multitude of reasons, with one in particular being that they expose people to significant risk. Both are long term investment platforms, not day trading platforms.

