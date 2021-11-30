So I've been looking into options for investing in some small-cap companies but all of the local platforms I've used (Sharesies, Hatch) don't offer shares or stocks options for small-cap or Penny stocks? I've contacted both of their support teams but they don't do Penny stock companies.

Anybody here invest in these types of companies and can offer advice on what platforms best to use? I have signed up to a number of platforms but of course, they don't all offer the same range of companies, and not the ones that I'm particularly looking for.

My bank (ASB) can but at $90 fee per off-shore transaction, no thanks!

Options I've seen are Interactive Brokers, CMC Markets (seems very complicated and need to pass a knowledge test haha) & Robinhood to name a few.