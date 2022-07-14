We have a significant bank TD that matures today and I need to roll it over. There are many ways to approach this but, given that rates are likely to increase over the next year or so, I am trying to decide between:

(a) rolling five years at 4.40%.

(b) rolling one year at 3.7% in the hope that in 12 months time the five-year rate will be higher than the current five year rate

(c) something like splitting the TD and roll 50% as (a) and 50% as (b) - so as to spread the rate-risk.

Obviously there are all sorts of other variations on this.

Would appreciate thoughts or alternative suggestions.