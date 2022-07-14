Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementAny thoughts on Term Deposit strategy?
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6308 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#298762 14-Jul-2022 09:48
Send private message

We have a significant bank TD that matures today and I need to roll it over. There are many ways to approach this but, given that rates are likely to increase over the next year or so, I am trying to decide between:

 

(a) rolling five years at 4.40%.

 

(b) rolling one year at 3.7% in the hope that in 12 months time the five-year rate will be higher than the current five year rate

 

(c) something like splitting the TD and roll 50% as (a) and 50% as (b) - so as to spread the rate-risk.

 

Obviously there are all sorts of other variations on this.

 

Would appreciate thoughts or alternative suggestions.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
PolicyGuy
1270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941765 14-Jul-2022 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Got this on the Stuff app this morning:

 

 

"rolling one year at 3.7%" looks like a sub-optimal strategy

 

I think I'd shop around
Old people like me remember when main bank TD rates of 4% - 5% and mortgage rates around 6% - 7% were 'normal'. The ultra-low rates of the last five or so years are an anomaly and I hope unlikely to return.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 