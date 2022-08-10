Amendments to the PayPal User Agreement

Effective 7 September 2022 (Residents of Mainland China will have an effective date of 26 September 2022):

Business accounts will not be able to receive personal transactions starting 31 October 2022.

PayPal accounts will not be able to send personal transactions to business accounts starting 31 October 2022.

Does this mean what I think it means, namely, that I won't be able to pay for goods bought from a company or Subs to Geekzone?

If so, my acct will be closed as being of no use to me. Not that it gets used much anyway so no biggie.