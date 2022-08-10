Amendments to the PayPal User Agreement
Effective 7 September 2022 (Residents of Mainland China will have an effective date of 26 September 2022):
- Business accounts will not be able to receive personal transactions starting 31 October 2022.
- PayPal accounts will not be able to send personal transactions to business accounts starting 31 October 2022.
Does this mean what I think it means, namely, that I won't be able to pay for goods bought from a company or Subs to Geekzone?
If so, my acct will be closed as being of no use to me. Not that it gets used much anyway so no biggie.