Amendments to the PayPal User Agreement

 

Effective 7 September 2022 (Residents of Mainland China will have an effective date of 26 September 2022):

 

  • Business accounts will not be able to receive personal transactions starting 31 October 2022.
  • PayPal accounts will not be able to send personal transactions to business accounts starting 31 October 2022.

Does this mean what I think it means, namely, that I won't be able to pay for goods bought from a company or Subs to Geekzone?

 

If so, my acct will be closed as being of no use to me. Not that it gets used much anyway so no biggie.

 

 

Jase2985:

 

"Residents of Mainland China" if you dont live there nothing to worry about

 

 

Nope, just another date for mainland China.

 

More about this change: The Verge - PayPal is ending fee-free Friends & Family payments for business accounts

 

In short PayPal is limiting fee-free transactions for business accounts. I have to admit I am somewhat surprised that they have allowed them previously.

