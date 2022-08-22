Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementNZ government acquires 100% of Kiwibank
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74201 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#299222 22-Aug-2022 10:01
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

The Government has acquired 100 percent of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned.

 

KGH, which also operates New Zealand Homes Loans, had been owned by NZ Post, ACC and the NZ Super Fund. Under the terms of the agreement when ACC and NZ Super Fund became shareholders in 2016, the Government had first right of refusal over any future sale of shares.

 

“The transaction ensures Kiwibank remains 100 percent Kiwi-owned, a bottom line pledge that the previous National Government also made in 2016 when the current ownership arrangements were entered into,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

 

“While the Crown essentially owned KGH through Crown-owned entities, an ongoing shareholding in Kiwibank did not fit NZ Post’s and ACC’s long term strategic and investment plans. NZ Super Fund had been interested in purchasing a majority holding in KGH, but withdrew its interest as it did not align with the Government’s commitment to public and New Zealand ownership.

 

“The Government is grateful for the investment and support given to KGH from the departing shareholders over the past 20 years. Their contribution and commitment, particularly collectively since 2016, has set Kiwibank up strongly for future growth.

 

“The new ownership structure simplifies our ability to fully support Kiwibank to meet its future potential. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Reserve Bank.

 

“The Government is fully committed to supporting Kiwibank to be a genuine competitor in the banking industry – ensuring the bank has access to capital to continue to grow on a commercially sustainable basis and offer a viable and competitive alternative for New Zealanders.

 

“This is a win-win for the Crown, Kiwibank and for New Zealanders. 

 

“Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans will continue to operate independently and at arm’s length from the Government. The Crown’s ownership of KGH will be expressed through a newly incorporated Schedule 4A company, Kiwi Group Capital (KGC) with a separate board.

 

“The transaction values KGH at $2.1 billion. The process of acquisition is a straightforward transfer of assets and it will not change the overall value of the Crown’s consolidated balance sheet. It does require the government to fund its contribution for the purchase, which will be done through the multi-year capital allowance. This means the cost to purchase is already part of the borrowing programme published at Budget 2022.

 

“I want to be clear that this will be business as usual for both Kiwibank and New Zealand Home Loans staff and customers.

 

“With Kiwibank staying in New Zealand hands, New Zealanders can continue to bank with a trusted, credible and competitive banking option that will remain fully locally owned. With a significant commitment from the Crown to invest in the bank’s future success, Kiwis can be assured Kiwibank has a very bright future,” Grant Robertson said.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
wellygary
6732 posts

Uber Geek


  #2957642 22-Aug-2022 10:32
Send private message quote this post

NZ Post have been trying to get out of K-Bank for years,  in 2016 they sold down 45% to the Super Fund and ACC, 

 

The big question is how much additional  capital the Crown is willing to put in the business, the bank cant grow lending without extra financial resources, 

 

Although being it closer to the Crown should help its credit ratings,   (Kiwibank has an A1 from Moodys, (step 5) but the Govt rating is Aaa ( step 1) 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
networkn
27723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957699 22-Aug-2022 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Not sure how I feel about this. Kiwibank aren't the same cheap helpful, willing to try and work with you bank they once were, I don't see Government ownership making that any better. If it wasn't so expensive and complicated to switch we would likely have done so already.

 

I'm also not convinced this is the best way to spend $2B right now, even though it's purchasing assets, it would be surprising to me to see if it ever provides a decent return.

 

 

wellygary
6732 posts

Uber Geek


  #2957719 22-Aug-2022 11:45
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

I'm also not convinced this is the best way to spend $2B right now, even though it's purchasing assets, it would be surprising to me to see if it ever provides a decent return.

 

 

Last week Kiwibank announced that its made $184 million (before tax) paid $51 million in tax and pocketed $131 million, 

 

https://www.interest.co.nz/banking/117202/kiwibank-annual-profit-rises-4-net-interest-income-grows-strongly-and-lending-grows 

 

So on a $2.1 billion Valuation its returning nearly 9% gross and a 6% net.. not too shabby...

 

 



networkn
27723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957723 22-Aug-2022 11:49
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Last week Kiwibank announced that its made $184 million (before tax) paid $51 million in tax and pocketed $131 million, 

 

https://www.interest.co.nz/banking/117202/kiwibank-annual-profit-rises-4-net-interest-income-grows-strongly-and-lending-grows 

 

So on a $2.1 billion Valuation its returning nearly 9% gross and a 6% net.. not too shabby...

 

 

Sure, this year, I recall lots of losses in prior years, though I guess one might assume that if they can make that in todays market the overall situation might continue in a positive light. 

 

Having said that, I do wonder what would happen if we invested $1B in increasing productivity in NZ or something like that?

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 