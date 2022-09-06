This seems like quite a good idea -
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/06/more-banking-hubs-to-open-across-uk-to-tackle-branch-and-atm-closures
for rural / not so rural areas ?
This reminds me of the RBI roll-out with MoRAN, allowing multiple carriers to utilise the same equipment and real estate. Good idea I say!
Something similar is being trialled here
"The banks participating in the regional banking hubs trial are ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac."
"The four new hubs will have a Smart ATM and full cash change services, a full-time dedicated concierge, an employee from each bank available on site for a few hours on separate weekdays, a private meeting room, and private areas for phone and internet banking."
https://www.nzba.org.nz/2022/08/05/banks-expand-regional-banking-hubs-trial/
I reckon its been more than 5 years since I last used an ATM and over 8 years since I've been inside a bank branch. I get the elderly etc.... but I just don't understand why anyone needs a physical bank branch these days?