#299422 6-Sep-2022 12:38
This seems like quite a good idea -

 

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/06/more-banking-hubs-to-open-across-uk-to-tackle-branch-and-atm-closures

 

for rural / not so rural areas ?




  #2963862 6-Sep-2022 13:28
This reminds me of the RBI roll-out with MoRAN, allowing multiple carriers to utilise the same equipment and real estate. Good idea I say!

  #2963866 6-Sep-2022 13:39
Something similar is being trialled here 

 

"The banks participating in the regional banking hubs trial are ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac."

 

"The four new hubs will have a Smart ATM and full cash change services, a full-time dedicated concierge, an employee from each bank available on site for a few hours on separate weekdays, a private meeting room, and private areas for phone and internet banking."

 

https://www.nzba.org.nz/2022/08/05/banks-expand-regional-banking-hubs-trial/

 

 

  #2963875 6-Sep-2022 14:11
I reckon its been more than 5 years since I last used an ATM and over 8 years since I've been inside a bank branch. I get the elderly etc.... but I just don't understand why anyone needs a physical bank branch these days?

