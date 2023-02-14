Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.



Hi all,

 

 

 

I recently had Swain Woodham overseeing (i guess thats what you call it) my Kiwisaver investment, they had me with Kiwi Wrap and were charging 0.75% to "monitor" my account, Kiwi Wrap were charging 0.29% and there was a further fee of 0.27% meaning the total of 1.42% was quite high. 

 

So instead of complaining about fees I switch to fisher funds, my broker was informed by them and has asked me for feedback, I told him the fees were to high and he has come back saying most of it was tax deductible which they did automatically and with the info he provided it made me think it was not the best move to switch? the thing I find interesting is the fact he said that most of my fees were tax deductible but with Fisher Funds they are not?

 

 

 




Without understanding the intricacies of both schemes aside from the whats outlined.

 

They write a very well structured reply!! 

I question why you are paying a 0.75% fee for "advice", or why you need a broker? Over decades of contributions before you retire, that will put a huge dent into your returns and the real value of your balance when you retire. If you are in a passive diversified managed fund (which most Kiwisavers are) that just invests according to a formula, then, realistically I'm struggling to see what value you get for paying this.

 

I don't know what Kiwiwrap is, and you clearly have to pay some sort of management fee to Fisher Funds (or whoever you use). But what the heck do Swain Woodham actually do to add any value or justify a fee that is more than double what you pay to your actual fund managers?

