Hi all,

I recently had Swain Woodham overseeing (i guess thats what you call it) my Kiwisaver investment, they had me with Kiwi Wrap and were charging 0.75% to "monitor" my account, Kiwi Wrap were charging 0.29% and there was a further fee of 0.27% meaning the total of 1.42% was quite high.

So instead of complaining about fees I switch to fisher funds, my broker was informed by them and has asked me for feedback, I told him the fees were to high and he has come back saying most of it was tax deductible which they did automatically and with the info he provided it made me think it was not the best move to switch? the thing I find interesting is the fact he said that most of my fees were tax deductible but with Fisher Funds they are not?