Hi

I'm wondering if anyone can offer advice.

I'm applying for an Amex and I have to send in payslips and a copy of drivers licence. Their secure upload site just gives an error when I submit, so I gave them a call and they said email it or keep trying the website (2 days now I've been trying). They won't escalate it as a potential issue. I've tried multiple computers, browsers, file types, no go.

I expressed concern about personal info in the documents being sent over email and asked if they could sort the website. Pretty much they were "there is no problem" email or cancel your application (the guy must be waiting for his customer service course) and no ability to log as a potential issue. They kept saying email is 100% secure.

Keen for other people's thoughts on sending this stuff via email? Am I being too nervous?

Thanks

Darren