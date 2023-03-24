Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DarrenJ

#303964 24-Mar-2023 09:49
Hi

 

I'm wondering if anyone can offer advice.

 

I'm applying for an Amex and I have to send in payslips and a copy of drivers licence.  Their secure upload site just gives an error when I submit, so I gave them a call and they said email it or keep trying the website (2 days now I've been trying). They won't escalate it as a potential issue.  I've tried multiple computers, browsers, file types, no go.

 

I expressed concern about personal info in the documents being sent over email and asked if they could sort the website.  Pretty much they were "there is no problem" email or cancel your application (the guy must be waiting for his customer service course) and no ability to log as a potential issue.  They kept saying email is 100% secure.

 

Keen for other people's thoughts on sending this stuff via email?  Am I being too nervous?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Darren

openmedia
  #3053982 24-Mar-2023 10:01
Just had a similar issue with a finance company. They didn't provide a secure portal to provide bank statements etc, only email. Their only alternative as to use their webapp which proxies your login to your bank to collect statements - which is even worse from a security perpsective.




richms
  #3053990 24-Mar-2023 10:34
Really they are both just getting the document to them where they will sit on it for a while and then let it out to the world like latitude finance when they get breached.

 

Email can be secure over TLS but in both cases you have no idea what is happening to it once it hits their end, and you also have the added concern about it remaining in your sent items for if your mail account gets compromised.

 

 




Handsomedan
  #3053991 24-Mar-2023 10:36
I'd use something like Winzip and zip/password protect the documents, email the docs, then call them and give them the password. 

 

Under no circumstances should any financial institution be encouraging non-secure transmission of private data or potentially sensitive documents and information. 

 

 

 

Personally, I'd be going somewhere else and telling them what they can do with their application process. 




