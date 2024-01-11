We will be over in early February to activate our Parent Resident visas.

We are considering opening a NZ bank account - all our finances are UK based at the moment.

What are the implications of registering a NZ tax ID?

I can see that any interest earned might be liable for tax but how would that work?

Would I/we be required to fill in a tax return each year?

We are still working through the implications of the new 10 year Resident (but not Permanent Resident) visas so will be mainly UK based for 2024 minimum.

Any advice/pointers/gotchas welcome.