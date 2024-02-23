Hi,
I have opened a limited company (1 employee only i.e me) in April 2023 and since that I have 2-3 transactions only and the total amount earned is ~$3300 NZD. Now I want to file a tax return and also going to close my company. I have been asking accountants online for quotes. They are quoting $600 to $800 as fees to file a tax return which a rip off. That is too much considering the amount I have earned and the tax return should be very simple and straight forward. Can someone please suggest a reasonable account or any tips/suggestion how to file the tax return my self. I don,t know how to file it.>