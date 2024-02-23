I did a skim of this because I'm about to hit a staff meeting so I'll keep it ranty but shortish.

Accountants are expensive because it takes six years of study to become Chartered, along with a three year mentorship. You pay for our knowledge of the law and tax minimisation. What you've been quoted is cheap for a company return. Most places I've been at are at least double that. Even for my own micro-agency, I'd be charging about that, and I have no overheads.

What you think is simple and straightforward is completing returns correctly and knowing which associated schedules to file, how to minimise that tax and what happens to the assets and liabilities of the company should you wish to close it down. That is a minefield in and of itself, for which you probably do need professional advice, and I'm not putting that here. Still, I'm guessing as you made a profit, you'd need to consider dividends and a short form liquidation to wind up the company. Depending on how you did your accounts.

Additionally, are you aware of your responsibilities as a director under the companies act? Thats also what you're paying an accountant for.

You can send the IRD secure mail and ask them to open the 2024 IR4 for you as you'd like to file.