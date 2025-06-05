Geektastic

There’s been a lot of chatter about means testing, raising the age of claim etc.

I was ruminating on it and one thing I’ve not seen suggested is to permit delayed receipt.





For example, each year which you decline to take it once you’re eligible, some sort of bonus occurs.





This could be an increase in what you get once you do claim or a percentage of what you would have received had you claimed it being paid into your Kiwisaver account.

EG each year you get, say, 25% of the total Super

that you were technically entitled to paid into your Kiwisaver. This reduces your cost to the taxpayer by 75% each year but provides the individual with a useful incentive.