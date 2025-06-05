Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
There’s been a lot of chatter about means testing, raising the age of claim etc. 

 

 

 

I was ruminating on it and one thing I’ve not seen suggested is to permit delayed receipt. 

 

For example, each year which you decline to take it once you’re eligible, some sort of bonus occurs. 

 

This could be an increase in what you get once you do claim or a percentage of what you would have received had you claimed it being paid into your Kiwisaver account. 
EG each year you get, say, 25% of the total Super

 

 that you were technically entitled to paid into your Kiwisaver. This reduces your cost to the taxpayer by 75% each year but provides the individual with a useful incentive. 





not sure i see the point. if you take say 25% then why not take it all.

 

for those who don't need it, i would suggest donating it to your favorite charity. 

 
 
 
 

They could probably means test it now and probably not get too much stick. As long as the earnings and assets are very high. There is no reason any government politician should be getting it  on what they earn and assets they are likely to have. 

mattwnz:

 

They could probably means test it now and probably not get too much stick. As long as the earnings and assets are very high. There is no reason any government politician should be getting it  on what they earn and assets they are likely to have. 

 

 

but, depending on settings used, some people will complain because they are asset rich cash poor and to stingy to sell the assets.



But if they make the ssset level very high, such as 5 million per person it would affect very few. If a couple is living in a home with 10 million then they obvious don’t need it

mattwnz:

 

But if they make the ssset level very high, such as 5 million per person it would affect very few. If a couple is living in a home with 10 million then they obvious don’t need it

 

 

exactly. to be able to save lots of money they need to deny lots of people, so they would have to set it closer to the middle.

 

one of the issues with increasing the age limit is many people with physically demanding jobs are worn out and would simply end up on a benefit instead of pension. add in ageism as well.

 

but i've already seen wealthy people pushing the idea to push people off benefits to save money so they can have their pension.

I 100% support means testing. Agree tho that to make it acceptable the threshold would need to be quite high -- and that both the income testing and asset testing would need to show high levels of income AND assets to avoid cases where people are asset poor/income rich or asset rich/income poor. Perhaps KiwiSaver assets/income could be excluded from this as to give people more reason to contribute to KiwiSaver.

 

I think the idea of choosing your super year is good as well. Some people have jobs where a early retirement is necessary while others are happy to work a bit longer. I wouldn't mind working to 70 if it meant I got a bit more after 70. The current every-one-gets-super-at-65 system I think is a relic from an era long gone.

mattwnz:

 

But if they make the ssset level very high, such as 5 million per person it would affect very few. If a couple is living in a home with 10 million then they obvious don’t need it

 

 

If very few people are affected what's the point?

