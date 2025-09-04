Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I got a wise card and it all seems quite slick so far. They haven't asked me to upload ID for AML yet and I read somewhere on their pages that certain unspecified transactions will trigger them into demanding your ID be uploaded.

 

 

 

I'd prefer to upload ID before travelling and dealing with a frozen card and all that pavlova. Does anyone know what transactions will trigger the demand for ID?

 

Alternatively, how do they demand ID and what can I do before hand to ease the pain when I have to upload it?




I helped a friend getting one, and we did all that when applying for the card.
Is there anything on the website (in your profile) that looks like you can complete ID verification?



I was prompted to upload ID when I added a USD "balance". Wise member since ~2022, added the USD balance in June, and that was the first time I had been asked for ID.

Alright, from your comment I had a poke on the mobile app. There was nothing under my named profile but I clicked on my 'unique name' (joebloggs123 type thing ) and it asked me which account I wanted to activate, then we did the whole selfie and passport thing.

 

 

 

Is that the end of any ID demands?




