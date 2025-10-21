Looks like they stopped issuing classic advantage cards for new customers 5th October.

Seems to be well hidden as cannot seem to find a link on the banks web site stating it, but on the BNZ’s web site can only see the premium card for rewards.

Looks like they no longer wish to give rewards to people that wouldn’t be able to get the higher credit limit that is needed for premium or wouldn’t spend enough to warrant yearly $90 fee.

Found in the A.I summary in google search. Clicking links though I couldn’t see the information, maybe buried in web page somewhere.

Also the A.I summary had that existing customers can keep the classic and it is for indefinite period, or until card canceled or expired.

Not sure if that means no new card issued on normal expiry date as mine expired recently, but think new card was sent before October.

If they take away the classic advantage off me and if unable to get higher card or don’t think maths works then will look at free credit card offers with other places. Don’t travel much so the travel benefits of the more expensive one do not appeal to me.

Only found by accident so seems to be something they’re not publicising much.