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ForumsFinance and wealth managementANZ Apple Pay question auto renewal pet food
Stu1

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#323764 12-Jan-2026 13:40
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I use Petstock to order cat food and have it set up as an auto-order every four weeks, paid via Apple Pay. I tried to place an “order now” through the website, rechecked my card details, and updated the order accordingly.

 

Petstock has attempted to debit the card multiple times, but the payments keep failing. I have sufficient funds, and I can see the declined transactions in my Apple Pay wallet against my ANZ card.

 

I contacted ANZ, but they advised they cannot see any attempted transactions on their end. I’m now at a loss as to what to do, other than adding another payment method, which I’d prefer not to do.

 

If a transaction is approved or declined via Apple Pay, shouldn’t ANZ be able to see that transaction?

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CYaBro
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  #3452263 12-Jan-2026 14:05
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Have you tried removing the ANZ card from your Apple Wallet and adding it again?

 

Tried using the same card with Apple Pay anywhere else?




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Goosey
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  #3452269 12-Jan-2026 14:54
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Are you sure the pet food company is using the latest expiry and cvc code?

fearandloathing
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  #3452326 12-Jan-2026 15:48
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Stu1:

 

I contacted ANZ, but they advised they cannot see any attempted transactions on their end. I’m now at a loss as to what to do, other than adding another payment method, which I’d prefer not to do.

 

 

I had the same issue with an ASB credit card. 

 

The card wouldn’t work online or at a PayWay terminal. 
I had to remove the credit card/debit cards from Apple Pay

 

Then I had to sign out of the iPhone  

 

after signing back in and re adding the card worked fine  

 

 



richms
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  #3452341 12-Jan-2026 16:26
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Ive had problems with them before just using my card, afterpay worked fine so not really an issue that I looked into any more.




Richard rich.ms

Stu1

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  #3452390 12-Jan-2026 17:30
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The card works with everyone else I’ll delete it and re add again. The cards working fine everywhere else just the one petstore . Went into shopify app deleted card. Went into petstock cancelled auto ship , reset up autoship think it works now what a mission to save $13.00 bucks. Thanks team 

johno1234
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  #3452419 12-Jan-2026 20:24
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Does the card have dynamic security codes? Westpac does - you pick a code from the app for online purchases but it only lasts 24h. If you used that on a stored card it won't work.

 

This reminds me - I use Vet Warehouse for our two-monthly self-re-ordering cat food and the bag's running low... just checked and it had an old credit card 

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Stu1

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  #3452421 12-Jan-2026 20:43
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johno1234:

 

Does the card have dynamic security codes? Westpac does - you pick a code from the app for online purchases but it only lasts 24h. If you used that on a stored card it won't work.

 

This reminds me - I use Vet Warehouse for our two-monthly self-re-ordering cat food and the bag's running low... just checked and it had an old credit card 

 

 

I have been getting those recently with anz lately real pita have to log into mobile banking and enter code to approve purchase. Didn’t get codes for this one , first time I’ve ever had any troubles , have a log at petstock some good prices on auto renewal cat food ;)

johno1234
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  #3452477 12-Jan-2026 22:04
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Stu1:

 

johno1234:

 

Does the card have dynamic security codes? Westpac does - you pick a code from the app for online purchases but it only lasts 24h. If you used that on a stored card it won't work.

 

This reminds me - I use Vet Warehouse for our two-monthly self-re-ordering cat food and the bag's running low... just checked and it had an old credit card 

 

 

I have been getting those recently with anz lately real pita have to log into mobile banking and enter code to approve purchase. Didn’t get codes for this one , first time I’ve ever had any troubles , have a log at petstock some good prices on auto renewal cat food ;)

 

 

Just had a read on the dynamic codes - you use them on websites for one-offs and because the code expires they can't use it fraudulently after 24 hours. If you want to store a card for recurring charges you use the code printed on the card.

 

Will take a look at petstock. I need to get a certain harder to find renal support dry cat food as our old boy has dodgy kidneys...

JayADee
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  #3454736 21-Jan-2026 07:50
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I use Petdirect for the cheapest 20kg bag of my dog’s brand of dog food, Blackhawk (comment has nothing to do with Applepay). Vet warehouse for flea—bravecto spot on— and wormers, drontal.

Stu1

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  #3454790 21-Jan-2026 09:02
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JayADee:

 

I use Petdirect for the cheapest 20kg bag of my dog’s brand of dog food, Blackhawk (comment has nothing to do with Applepay). Vet warehouse for flea—bravecto spot on— and wormers, drontal.

 

 

I swap between petdirect, pet stock and animated what ever is cheaper :) you can set up and cancel them 

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