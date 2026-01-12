I use Petstock to order cat food and have it set up as an auto-order every four weeks, paid via Apple Pay. I tried to place an “order now” through the website, rechecked my card details, and updated the order accordingly.

Petstock has attempted to debit the card multiple times, but the payments keep failing. I have sufficient funds, and I can see the declined transactions in my Apple Pay wallet against my ANZ card.

I contacted ANZ, but they advised they cannot see any attempted transactions on their end. I’m now at a loss as to what to do, other than adding another payment method, which I’d prefer not to do.

If a transaction is approved or declined via Apple Pay, shouldn’t ANZ be able to see that transaction?