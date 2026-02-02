Hi all, attempting to log into Westpac with https://bank.westpac.co.nz/wone/app.html#login
... and getting an empty red page. Tried different browsers and private mode with same result. The iOS app appears to be working.
Anyone else seeing this?
Hi all, attempting to log into Westpac with https://bank.westpac.co.nz/wone/app.html#login
... and getting an empty red page. Tried different browsers and private mode with same result. The iOS app appears to be working.
Anyone else seeing this?
I don't have a Westpac account but the login screen loads for me. Using Edge
Worked for me at ~10:00 today, still working now. I'm at work, and I think we're on Spark.
Works for me on one nz mobile and safari browser.
OK... I disabled blocking on pi-hole and it works. However the pi-hole logs show nothing was blocked previously. Now that it has worked once it continues to work with blocking enabled... and it always used to work...
Thanks all.
Not working for me on 2degrees. Looks like a URL (https://bank.westpac.co.nz/mfp/api/preauth/v1/preauthorize) is failing, with HTTP error 401. There are a number of other javascript errors, too.
Appears to be that the browsers ad-blocker is preventing https://assets.adobedtm.com/839e25f51196/597364d89922/launch-551518dcaefa.min.js from loading. Turning off the ad-blocker works. Appears to be an Adobe Launch tag container. A shame that the website is now unavailable without being tracked.
boosacnoodle: A shame that the website is now unavailable without being tracked.
isn’t that a good thing…helps them monitor the riff Raff once would expect?
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