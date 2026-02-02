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ForumsFinance and wealth managementWestpac online web banking down?
johno1234

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#323908 2-Feb-2026 10:24
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Hi all, attempting to log into Westpac with https://bank.westpac.co.nz/wone/app.html#login

 

... and getting an empty red page. Tried different browsers and private mode with same result. The iOS app appears to be working.

 

Anyone else seeing this?

 

 

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djtOtago
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  #3457906 2-Feb-2026 10:28
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I don't have a Westpac account but the login screen loads for me. Using Edge



Behodar
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  #3457910 2-Feb-2026 10:38
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Worked for me at ~10:00 today, still working now. I'm at work, and I think we're on Spark.

Goosey
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  #3457911 2-Feb-2026 10:41
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Works for me on one nz mobile and safari browser.



johno1234

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  #3457913 2-Feb-2026 10:46
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OK... I disabled blocking on pi-hole and it works. However the pi-hole logs show nothing was blocked previously.  Now that it has worked once it continues to work with blocking enabled... and it always used to work...

 

Thanks all.

 

 

boosacnoodle
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  #3457976 2-Feb-2026 11:16
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Not working for me on 2degrees. Looks like a URL (https://bank.westpac.co.nz/mfp/api/preauth/v1/preauthorize) is failing, with HTTP error 401. There are a number of other javascript errors, too.

boosacnoodle
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  #3457978 2-Feb-2026 11:21
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Appears to be that the browsers ad-blocker is preventing https://assets.adobedtm.com/839e25f51196/597364d89922/launch-551518dcaefa.min.js from loading. Turning off the ad-blocker works. Appears to be an Adobe Launch tag container. A shame that the website is now unavailable without being tracked. 

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Goosey
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  #3458061 2-Feb-2026 13:11
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boosacnoodle: A shame that the website is now unavailable without being tracked. 

 

 

 

 

isn’t that a good thing…helps them monitor the riff Raff once would expect?

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