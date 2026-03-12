Hi all - Check those Christmas Prezzy Cards to make sure you still have a balance!

My wife had a Prezzy Card from Christmas - unused. In store the card number was enclosed in its packaging and then unused in her wallet. She went to check the balance to find out of $100 balance, she had $1.42 left. Looks like in late February someone did 50 odd x $1.86 Google/Roblox transactions until it depleted the balance.

Unusual as this particular card was completely unused at any website before this use and kept safely away. Wife has rung the helpdesk - apparently they have had an influx of calls in the last week of people discovering unauthorised transactions. Prezzy have a 60 day timeframe to file a dispute form (search Prezzy Card Dispute for the PDF or here https://www.prezzycard.co.nz/disputing-transaction).

Maybe like someone has devised a script on the Prezzy Website to identify active cards numbers? Happened in Australia with The Card Network - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89RaMNLoo-Y

So, Check your Prezzy Card Balances before it is too late!

https://www.prezzycard.co.nz/account/cards/