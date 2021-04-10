Hi has anyone tried reusing screw cap bottles eg Spates 330ml?
I used them for ginger beer and my first brew of stout, but some did not seal. I screwed them up by hand, but perhaps they need to be forced more with grips.
Anyone?
I'd personally advise against it. The glass in the bottles is a lot thinner than in the reusable 750 ml glass bottles, and you'll have a hard time getting the tops on tight enough to be sealed.
And don't even try using a capper to put normal crown caps on - the thinner glass can't reliably handle the force and shatters into many, many tiny shards. A helluva mess.
have used a lot of them and they have worked in the past
Points taken and thanks, no more used Spates. I also noticed when doing a test run with my capper that the neck was tapered which differs from the good old 750ml Lion bottles, and not compatible with my hand bottler (not the lever action type)
Change this thread henceforth into what you find the best containers for bottling in
eg price per bottle and ease of use etc.
Thanks, Al.
I predominantly keg but when I bottle I use glass 500ml crown cap bottles. I bought about 12 dozen many moons ago and have hardly lost any. They work best for me as I have a dozen or so 560ml English style pint glasses.
Last year I needed a couple pf plastic bottles to enter a brew into a competition. I ended up buying a couple of dozen 500ml PET bottles online for that purpose, most of which I still have unused.
Those bottles (which I got through a third party home brew store) came from AC Plastics so in November last year I contacted AC Plastics direct to see if they sold direct to the public. They said they did and the costs were as follows;
Price per box of 24 bottles with lids is $12.06c . Prices exclude GST. Freight varies . Single box (Couriered) would be around $11.50 each and 10 boxes (on a pallet) would be $35.00.
That's a pretty good price and worth buying a pallet in my opinion. Easy to buy a big bag of new caps so these PET bottles are reusable. The e-mail address for AC Plastics is ac.plastics@xtra.co.nz.
A good option. BTW have you tried a compare of same beer bottled in glass vs PET?
I've been thinking about having a go at making beer, but collecting all the bottles has deterred me. So this thread is good.
Can you use screw cap wine bottles, or are they too thin?
Sure, but if you consider the cost of materials vs 24 - pack beer eg Steinies around $30 you easily recoup over a year or shorter.
(Im sitting here drinking some newish, but nice, Coopers Stout beer kit and it cost me about $20 for 18L)
The pleasure is partly in the drinking, partly in being able to give your mates (hopefully) a nice brew which is usually stronger than commercial, and the pleasure of making it with a resulting reward at the end if it turns out nice.
However, I recall years ago one brew I made was so bad we gave it to the pig. Made the pig taste nice tho a while later ;-)
tim0001:
I've been thinking about having a go at making beer, but collecting all the bottles has deterred me. So this thread is good.
Those 1.25L used water bottles are OK if you ensure to clean after each brew, and keep out of sunlight. If you dont have any, its not too hard to find folks who do; a neighbor just dropped some more PET bottles off here in perfect condition.
If you want to start brewing, there are some pretty good pointers within this forum, and youtube can help too.
ageorge:
Sure, but if you consider the cost of materials vs 24 - pack beer eg Steinies around $30 you easily recoup over a year or shorter.
(Im sitting here drinking some newish, but nice, Coopers Stout beer kit and it cost me about $20 for 18L)
I happily bottle (with a bench capper) into whatever beer bottles I can find (often the neighbours recycling).
They won't explode in my experience as long as your brew is fermented out when you bottle it and you use a appropriate amount of priming sugar.
The plastic pet bottles work fine too (and I imagine plastic coke bottles etc would also be fine). When you reuse them though, be careful to make sure you are getting the lids tight.
Ouch, that is extreme, do you mean the stainless brewing vessels and so on are part of that formula?