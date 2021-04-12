Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Labelling, logging your brews
ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284282 12-Apr-2021 08:01
Send private message

We all should be recording what was done and the recipe for each brew.

 

Im about to bottle my next 2 brews, and normally, I use a marker pen to write on bottle date it was put down. Then I thought about using Avery labels from an OpenOffice sheet, with the label includes date and automatic reference from first cell to end of page so you only enter on one cell. It would be nice to give even PET bottles a personal touch.

 

There are a bunch of home brew apps on play.google, but they go into temperatures and much more detail possibly suits the experts here, but most dont fit for me.

 

Any comments or innovative ideas welcome.

Create new topic
CruciasNZ
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2691220 12-Apr-2021 10:02
Send private message

I store them on separate shelves, with the shelves labelled. I've been meaning to get round to tagging them in some way; probably four colours of elastic band would be sufficient since I rotate a beer and a cider, so I can have the two brews plus stragglers for each of them.




Professional Forum Lurker

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
BlueShift
1632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691223 12-Apr-2021 10:06
Send private message

I go old(ish) school, a small round label on the lid with the number of the brew scrawled with a vivid marker, and all the brew details in my wee notebook.

 

As I work in IT, and spend too many hours a day stuck to a PC, brewing is my offline, analogue hobby. I can see the attraction in whizzing off some pretty labels from a brew database, but its one of the few times I use an actual pen to write down more than two words in a row...

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691227 12-Apr-2021 10:18
Send private message

BlueShift:

 

I go old(ish) school, a small round label on the lid with the number of the brew scrawled with a vivid marker, and all the brew details in my wee notebook.

 

As I work in IT, and spend too many hours a day stuck to a PC, brewing is my offline, analogue hobby. I can see the attraction in whizzing off some pretty labels from a brew database, but its one of the few times I use an actual pen to write down more than two words in a row...

 

 

Ditto here. Round stickers from the $2 shop on the caps of the bottles, with bits of the labels holding my notes on the fridge so I know what's what.

I'm too lazy to take notes, so when I put a brew down, I snap a pic of the kit, yeast, and anything else I put in it. I kinda like the low-tech nature of it. If I really need to figure out dates, I can go and find the photo on the phone, but I've never really felt the need to be honest.

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691770 12-Apr-2021 21:42
Send private message

Life is too short to put labels on bottles. :)

 

I put my bottles into cardboard boxes and then stick a post it note onto the box.

 

If I buy bottles from the home-brew shop, I get the packs of 15 (branded mangrove jacks). They come in boxes that work fine for storing 15 bottles and one batch takes exactly 2 boxes for 30 750ml bottles.

 

You can stack them just fine up to at least 4 high.

 

I also use the boxes that are used for Krombacher beer from Countdown.

 

From the shop, they come with 12 660ml bottles. You can fit 12 750ml PET bottles but the plastic bottles are shorter than the glass ones so you cannot stack them.

 

If you wash a couple of the glass bottles then you can fit 10 PET bottles and 2 empty glass bottles in one box. Three boxes for for one batch of brew and the strength of the glass bottles means that you can stack those 4 high as well.

 

So just one post it note per box is enough.

 

I normally have just one brew in the fridge for serving so I know what they are.

 

If I have a mix in the fridge I write on the bottles with chalk pen as required.

 

The chalk pen is great for marking the bottles and it just washes off when I am cleaning the used bottles for the next brew.

 

 

hsvhel
813 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2691777 12-Apr-2021 22:01
Send private message

mine go into a 50ltr tub in stacks with the dates and brew on masking tape

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691883 13-Apr-2021 08:13
Send private message

//The chalk pen is great for marking the bottles and it just washes off when I am cleaning the used bottles for the next brew.

 

Great idea.

 

I searched for a better logging method. My OS is Linux. I found there were two programs both of which did not fit for me.

 

On play.google I found this free app:

 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=brewtracker.is.ccahill.com.au.brewtracker

 

Which fits my bill perfectly, and in fact it exports and imports from csv files, so if you wanted to put your previous brews in app you can by entering your data into spreadsheet.

 

There are many other apps but these were too convoluted for my needs.

 

Al.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700630 2-May-2021 09:57
Send private message

I've been making some lovely brews recently, and so thought I should take a few more notes than what I have been doing, and the Brewtracker mentioned above is a really nice little app that does exactly what it says on the tin. Highly recommended.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 