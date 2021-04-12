Life is too short to put labels on bottles. :)

I put my bottles into cardboard boxes and then stick a post it note onto the box.

If I buy bottles from the home-brew shop, I get the packs of 15 (branded mangrove jacks). They come in boxes that work fine for storing 15 bottles and one batch takes exactly 2 boxes for 30 750ml bottles.

You can stack them just fine up to at least 4 high.

I also use the boxes that are used for Krombacher beer from Countdown.

From the shop, they come with 12 660ml bottles. You can fit 12 750ml PET bottles but the plastic bottles are shorter than the glass ones so you cannot stack them.

If you wash a couple of the glass bottles then you can fit 10 PET bottles and 2 empty glass bottles in one box. Three boxes for for one batch of brew and the strength of the glass bottles means that you can stack those 4 high as well.

So just one post it note per box is enough.

I normally have just one brew in the fridge for serving so I know what they are.

If I have a mix in the fridge I write on the bottles with chalk pen as required.

The chalk pen is great for marking the bottles and it just washes off when I am cleaning the used bottles for the next brew.