darkasdes2

Just wondering if anyone had a Grainfather brewing system and wondered what your thoughts are on it.
I am looking to purchase a G40 when stock arrives into the country,
Have had one for 4 years and have done about 40 brews
well worth the time and effort
It is best to have a old fridge or something you can temperature control for conditioning
makes a huge difference to the final product and of course some kegs to put it in.
There are great groups on facebook and good forums on the grainfather website
Cheers Alan
Thanks Alan
Good to hear its some good kit.
Now just have to wait for the G40 stock to arrive into the country.
Have recently upgraded from my original Robobrew to a Grainfather - same concept just some newer bells and whistles on the Grainfather.
Only one brew in with the new unit but have been brewing for many years with the Robobrew.
Be warned - the unit will be the start of gradually adding every new toy to increase quality at each stage over the next few years....
That's great to hear as well.
The "shopping list" does definitely grow when getting into all grain brewing.