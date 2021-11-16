Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Grainfather brewing systems
darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290519 16-Nov-2021 21:36
Just wondering if anyone had a Grainfather brewing system and wondered what your thoughts are on it.

 

I am looking to purchase a G40 when stock arrives into the country,

sleepy
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814247 17-Nov-2021 09:01
Have had one for 4 years and have done about 40 brews 

 

well worth the time and effort

 

It is best to have a old fridge or something you can temperature control for conditioning

 

makes a huge difference to the final product and of course some kegs to put it in.

 

 

 

There are great groups on facebook and good forums on the grainfather website

 

Cheers Alan

darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814602 17-Nov-2021 15:09
Thanks Alan

 

 

 

Good to hear its some good kit.

 

 

 

Now just have to wait for the G40 stock to arrive into the country.

tukapa1
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2815985 20-Nov-2021 06:22
Have recently upgraded from my original Robobrew to a Grainfather - same concept just some newer bells and whistles on the Grainfather.

 

Only one brew in with the new unit but have been brewing for many years with the Robobrew.

 

Be warned - the unit will be the start of gradually adding every new toy to increase quality at each stage over the next few years....

 

 

 

 



Interslice
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2816023 20-Nov-2021 08:59
Yeah I've had the G30 for a couple of years now. Done a dozen or so batches. Works awesomely in my opinion. I got my setup in reverse order, got a keg setup first cos I absolutely hate bottling and a fermentation fridge cos that makes a huge difference to the finished product, but yeah the Grain father itself is great.

darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816744 21-Nov-2021 20:17
That's great to hear as well.

 

The "shopping list" does definitely grow when getting into all grain brewing.

insane
3030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2816789 21-Nov-2021 21:51
Ex work colleague had one and swore by it. Made huge volumes :)

Had various Raspberry Pi's hooked up etc to measure and control temps so that he could save the recipes for reuse.

