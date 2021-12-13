I will add some personal ratings in a reply to this topic.
The things that I look at clearly start with the range of stock and prices but go beyond that.
Stock condition: Damaged cans? (Bent metal and smashed plastic top covers.)
Out of date stock: (You can see the dates on malt kits and wine concentrates.)
Storage of fresh stock: (Hops and yeast not in a fridge, leaking vacuum packaging.)
Staff knowledge, attitude and experience.
Disability access: (I can make it up and down stairs but I would rather not have to when carrying a couple of wine kits.)
Price clarity and consistency: (Are prices clearly marked, is the marked price what you are expected to pay, do those prices match what is advertised on the web?)