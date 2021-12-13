Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)How do you rate your local homebrew stores?
jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


#291925 13-Dec-2021 19:01
I will add some personal ratings in a reply to this topic.

 

The things that I look at clearly start with the range of stock and prices but go beyond that.

 

Stock condition: Damaged cans? (Bent metal and smashed plastic top covers.)

 

Out of date stock: (You can see the dates on malt kits and wine concentrates.)

 

Storage of fresh stock: (Hops and yeast not in a fridge, leaking vacuum packaging.)

 

Staff knowledge, attitude and experience.

 

Disability access: (I can make it up and down stairs but I would rather not have to when carrying a couple of wine kits.)

 

Price clarity and consistency: (Are prices clearly marked, is the marked price what you are expected to pay, do those prices match what is advertised on the web?)

 

 

 

 

compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2831951 14-Dec-2021 10:35
Went into Brew Your Own Liquor in Hamilton the other day. Staff member came out from the back but seemed more interested in chatting to his mate than coming up to check on the only customer in the shop at the time. Waited a bit to see if anyone would acknowledge my presence but no luck so walked out. Maybe this is the new norm for interaction in a Covid world and no, I didn't ask for help, but in the past I had found brewshops more personalised and one-to-one.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831957 14-Dec-2021 10:44
UBREW4U in Whangarei ticks all of the above boxes.
Stock is clearly laid out and priced, and I've never seen a damaged can there. An amazing range as well. 
They have high turnover, so I would be amazed to see anything anywhere near its expiry date.
Yeast and hops are in a fridge. 
The staff are knowledgeable about not only the brews, but also which yeast to add to various things to get a different effect. Great attitudes as well.
One step going in, which might be a pain for wheelchairs, but I know the owner and staff would help however possible.




jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2833037 15-Dec-2021 20:50
My favourite is Hauraki Homebrew on the North Shore.

 

They are not as well laid out as they might be but the stock is always fresh and if it is approaching the best before date they will check that you know that and intend to use the item soon.

 

Tiffany runs the business now. She is the daughter of the founder and she clearly knows her stuff. Lots of good advice if you need it and she is always up for turning a wise ear to my new ideas.

 

Hops and yeast are always in the fridge and well packed.

 

Parking at the door, all on one level and clear and consistent pricing.

 

I no longer live in Auckland and they have been walled off for the last few months but I will pay a visit on Saturday.

 

 



maoriboy
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2833256 16-Dec-2021 09:23
As far as I'm aware, our last local (Palmerston North) home brew supplier has shut up shop and gone online only. Pretty sad as I enjoyed going in and chatting to the gentleman there. He always had a ready yarn, was highly knowledgeable and nearly always had home brew on tap to sample. 





darkasdes2
410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2834990 17-Dec-2021 16:17
Hi all 

 

 

 

I go to Brewhq in Christchurch and I am very happy with their service, stock is up to date with no out of date stock, staff seem very knowledgeable, they remember your name when you walk in, and have a good website as well.

Arcturi
14 posts

Geek


  #2841875 2-Jan-2022 14:41
I popped into Your Shout in Linwood when I was up in Christchurch at Christmas, used to be my local when I first started distilling 10+ years ago and I had great service from them then, looks like it is now run by his son.

 

Unfortunately wasn't thinking of this thread when I was there, but didn't notice any gaps on the shelves, they had a good range of distilling consumables and from memory the yeast was in a fridge. There were also bulk bins of grains and some beer-making equipment (but I didn't pay much attention to that stuff sorry!) Overall the shop was packed full but it was clean and well organised.

 

They are off-street with parking at the door.

 

 

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2842007 2-Jan-2022 16:23
darkasdes2:

 

I go to Brewhq in Christchurch and I am very happy with their service, stock is up to date with no out of date stock, staff seem very knowledgeable, they remember your name when you walk in, and have a good website as well.

 

 

Same, they're my store of choice and have always been super helpful and the price is great. No afterpay though, so sometimes I can't use them for unplanned purchases 




bradlear
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2853067 18-Jan-2022 19:55
I see the Hauraki Home-brew store in North Shore, are there many other decent ones in Auckland? Just moved here from the US and need to find a great place to get my taps filled back up!

Interslice
136 posts

Master Geek


  #2853083 18-Jan-2022 21:16
I've been going to All Things Fermented in Paraparaumu. The owner Patricio there is a knowledgeable dude to talk to about and I've been brewing his own all grain recipes on the Grainfather, he also uses a Grainfather so works out. All his recipes have been really good. He has an online store too, has all the equipment and ingredients. Highly recommend it.

jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856965 27-Jan-2022 07:18
bradlear:

 

I see the Hauraki Home-brew store in North Shore, are there many other decent ones in Auckland? Just moved here from the US and need to find a great place to get my taps filled back up!

 

 

There is Brewers Co op in Penrose.

 

I prefer HHB, I will post my review on the Co op in a day or so.

 

 

jpoc

1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2856967 27-Jan-2022 07:21
compound:

 

Went into Brew Your Own Liquor in Hamilton the other day.

 

<snip>

 

 

I went there this week to buy some hops.

 

Yeah, they had a hop fridge.

 

I grabbed a pack of hops and was surprised to note that they were at room temp.

 

I checked further and the fridge was not at all cool. Not actually running. Either unplugged or broken.

 

 

