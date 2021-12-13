My favourite is Hauraki Homebrew on the North Shore.

They are not as well laid out as they might be but the stock is always fresh and if it is approaching the best before date they will check that you know that and intend to use the item soon.

Tiffany runs the business now. She is the daughter of the founder and she clearly knows her stuff. Lots of good advice if you need it and she is always up for turning a wise ear to my new ideas.

Hops and yeast are always in the fridge and well packed.

Parking at the door, all on one level and clear and consistent pricing.

I no longer live in Auckland and they have been walled off for the last few months but I will pay a visit on Saturday.