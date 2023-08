Hi all,

Just trying to narrow down an issue i'm having. Is anyone else on Quic having issues right now?

My router is getting an IP (v4 and v6) but I cant browse or even ping anything outside my network, I have restarted my rotuer and ONT, checked my ONT status, thats all good.

Still no luck though. As of writing this there is no issues reported on Quics status page so I dont know if its just me.

Cheers