We had the same issues for months after joining, same device.

Have you updated your UDM? One of the recent updates has resolved the issue, it seems to be more to do with how the UDM determines connectivity issues than the connection itself.

There's also a little bit of a flaw (I think) in how the UDM tests for connectivity. They have a DNS entry (ping.ui.com) that has entries for 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8. If anything goes wrong with DNS query it can cause it to think things are down. If you set the UDM to use an IP instead you remove that potential issue. We've set ours (Unifi Devices > UDM > Settings > Internet Verification Server) to 1.1.1.1 as its the closest of the two.

One of the other things you can do to verify if the connection is actually dropping is to login to your Quic account and check the session information. The session information should tell you if the session is actually dropping, or if it's just being reported as such.