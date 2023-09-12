Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disconnections from Quic, but not from previous ISP
nic.wise

279 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#307007 12-Sep-2023 08:29
Hi

 

I guess my first questions is: how do we get hold of @quic if it IS a Quic problem? But anyway...

 

 

 

I have a Ubiquity Dream Machine (the R2D2 looking one), had it for quite a few years. I was previously with Voyager. No problems.

 

Switched over to Quic - which was, ahem, quick and painless. Overall: 100% recommend. Same day switch over, even.

 

 

 

However, my UDM has been complaining a bit that the connection goes out. I'm guessing it's VERY quick, as I've not noticed it in normal use, even when I'm on a Google Meet call. But ... outages are outages, and it'd be good to know if it IS a problem somewhere. If I had to guess, the remote PPPoE server got a SIG HUP. But my mental model of how that works is likely quite off

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anyone got any ideas? I've obviously tried rebooting all the things (ONT, UDM), made sure the cables are all decently inserted into the sockets.... No visible change between my house and the nearest "pull out tube of fibre" which is about 50m down the road.




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

hucknz
23 posts

Geek


  #3126377 12-Sep-2023 08:37
We had the same issues for months after joining, same device. 

 

Have you updated your UDM? One of the recent updates has resolved the issue, it seems to be more to do with how the UDM determines connectivity issues than the connection itself. 

 

There's also a little bit of a flaw (I think) in how the UDM tests for connectivity. They have a DNS entry (ping.ui.com) that has entries for 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8. If anything goes wrong with DNS query it can cause it to think things are down. If you set the UDM to use an IP instead you remove that potential issue. We've set ours (Unifi Devices > UDM > Settings > Internet Verification Server) to 1.1.1.1 as its the closest of the two. 

 

One of the other things you can do to verify if the connection is actually dropping is to login to your Quic account and check the session information. The session information should tell you if the session is actually dropping, or if it's just being reported as such. 

 
 
 
 

nic.wise

279 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3126380 12-Sep-2023 08:40
Ah ok, that sounds more likely. Could be a routing difference to ping.ui.com even...

 

 

 

oh. ping.ui.com is just a CNAME to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8. Right.

 

 

 

I'll give that a go. The UDM is up to date (unless they released something since 3am this morning)




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

hucknz
23 posts

Geek


  #3126382 12-Sep-2023 08:45
Yeah, it's a weird one. Those changes fixed ours right up. We had an almost identical experience (also moved from Voyager) but the sessions never dropped and the smokeping and speedtest I was running never showed an issue. 

 

I updated to the latest release yesterday, pretty sure the fix was a release or two before that. 

 

ping.ui.com is using A records but it's effectively using it as a CNAME, it also has a cname to ping2.ui.com, so it seems a bit flawed to me if it's expecting a response within a certain time to indicate uptime. 



rb99
2898 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3126387 12-Sep-2023 08:55
That seems quite similar to us. Same UDM but we moved from MyR to 2Degrees.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

 

rb99

