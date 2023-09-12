Hi
I guess my first questions is: how do we get hold of @quic if it IS a Quic problem? But anyway...
I have a Ubiquity Dream Machine (the R2D2 looking one), had it for quite a few years. I was previously with Voyager. No problems.
Switched over to Quic - which was, ahem, quick and painless. Overall: 100% recommend. Same day switch over, even.
However, my UDM has been complaining a bit that the connection goes out. I'm guessing it's VERY quick, as I've not noticed it in normal use, even when I'm on a Google Meet call. But ... outages are outages, and it'd be good to know if it IS a problem somewhere. If I had to guess, the remote PPPoE server got a SIG HUP. But my mental model of how that works is likely quite off
Anyone got any ideas? I've obviously tried rebooting all the things (ONT, UDM), made sure the cables are all decently inserted into the sockets.... No visible change between my house and the nearest "pull out tube of fibre" which is about 50m down the road.