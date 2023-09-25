Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IPv6 not working
lucasnz

#307166 25-Sep-2023 16:40
Hi all,

 

I'm not sure when, approx a month ago, IPv6 stopped working for me on Quic. It mostly isn't a problem since things tend to automatically fail back to IPv4 - but a bunch of my Debian VMs are playing up (unless I dsiable IPv6 on them) - which is what made me realise there is a problem. Looking at trace route (I've anonymised my IPv6) the traffic seems to stop as 2407:8b00:10:10::ee which appears to be a Vetta IP.

 

Tracing route to one.one.one.one [2606:4700:4700::1001]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  pfSense.lan [2407:8b00:aaaa:bbbb:cccc:dddd:eeee:ffff]
  2    14 ms    12 ms    12 ms  2407:8b00:10:10::ee
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Are others having the same problem? @quic any ideas?

 

Could this user's problem be related? Packet Loss - Wife unhappy - trademe slow

 

Regards,

 

Luke

pc

pc
  #3131697 25-Sep-2023 16:44
working for me (wellington)

 

[pc@snakedog:~]$ traceroute6 one.one.one.one
traceroute to one.one.one.one (2606:4700:4700::1001), 30 hops max, 80 byte packets
 1  OPNsense.kaseus.net (2407:8b00:1169:3200:211:6bff:fe71:5e7a)  0.337 ms  0.271 ms  0.273 ms
 2  2407:8b00:10:10::ee (2407:8b00:10:10::ee)  13.712 ms  13.665 ms  13.628 ms
 3  2407:8b00:10:10::ed (2407:8b00:10:10::ed)  14.197 ms  14.162 ms  14.122 ms
 4  as13335.akl.ix.nz (2001:7fa:11:6:0:3417:0:1)  15.228 ms  14.656 ms  14.284 ms
 5  2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec46 (2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec46)  14.531 ms 2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec5f (2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec5f)  15.447 ms 2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec4c (2400:cb00:46:1024::c629:ec4c)  13.851 ms

