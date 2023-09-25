Hi all,

I'm not sure when, approx a month ago, IPv6 stopped working for me on Quic. It mostly isn't a problem since things tend to automatically fail back to IPv4 - but a bunch of my Debian VMs are playing up (unless I dsiable IPv6 on them) - which is what made me realise there is a problem. Looking at trace route (I've anonymised my IPv6) the traffic seems to stop as 2407:8b00:10:10::ee which appears to be a Vetta IP.

Tracing route to one.one.one.one [2606:4700:4700::1001]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms pfSense.lan [2407:8b00:aaaa:bbbb:cccc:dddd:eeee:ffff]

2 14 ms 12 ms 12 ms 2407:8b00:10:10::ee

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 * * * Request timed out.

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 * * * Request timed out.

Are others having the same problem? @quic any ideas?

Could this user's problem be related? Packet Loss - Wife unhappy - trademe slow

Regards,

Luke